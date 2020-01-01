ADVERTISEMENT: Products from our partners
Get out of debt faster while paying less.
Learn how you can save big by using a balance transfer card.
Use the right tools for the job
Credit card debt stings. The good news, however, is there’s a way to pay it down with less money in a shorter time. How? By moving your debt to a balance transfer card, which is a credit card that offers a lengthy 0% interest period. Unlike an everyday credit card (which charges interest on balances you carry from month to month), balance transfer cards give you time to pay down debt while preventing interest charges from stacking up.
Take advantage of introductory 0% APRs
When you’re paying down debt, interest rates matter – a lot. For example, compare the differences between paying down a $10,000 debt on an 18% APR card and a 0% balance transfer card. Using the balance transfer card could save you around $1,431, even after paying a transfer fee of $300. Want to save even more? Sign up for a card that doesn’t charge a transfer fee. As a heads up, the amount you may qualify to transfer and save depends on a variety of factors including your credit worthiness.
How to choose the right balance transfer card
A few of our favorite cards
Great for: Flat Rate Cash Back
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
- Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Balance Transfer Fee
3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Intro APR
Intro Balance Transfer APR Period
Annual Fee
$0
Recommended Credit Score
720 - 850
Great for: Long 0% interest periods for balance transfers
- 0% Intro APR for 18 months on purchases from date of account opening and 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer. After that the variable APR will be 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- Shop with confidence knowing that you have dependable protection benefits, including $0 Liability on Unauthorized Purchases and Citi® Identity Theft Solutions.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Balance Transfer Fee
3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Intro APR
Intro Balance Transfer APR Period
Annual Fee
$0
Recommended Credit Score
720 - 850
Great for: Bonus Categories and First Year Cashback Match
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
- Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- No annual fee.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- View Rates and Fees
Balance Transfer Fee
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
Intro APR
Intro Balance Transfer APR Period
Annual Fee
$0
Recommended Credit Score
690 - 850
VIEW RATES AND FEES
Updated --.