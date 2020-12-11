ADVERTISEMENT: products from our partners
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Chase credit cards are known for great rewards — including both sign-up bonuses and generous rates on spending — and a fantastic points program. Chase issues some of the best co-branded airline, hotel and store credit cards on the market. Its own Chase-branded products, described here, include outstanding travel, cash-back and small-business cards.
Excellent for
Cash-Back Pairing with Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
14.99% - 23.74% Variable APR
Intro APR
0% intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
Recommended Credit Score
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
- Earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining at restaurants and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then a variable APR of 14.99 - 23.74%.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open.
Pros
- High rewards rate and no minimum redemption
- No annual fee
- Intro APR period on Purchases
Cons
- Has foreign transaction fee
- Requires good/excellent credit