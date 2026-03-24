Make all the right money moves

Important notice

Effective March 24, 2026 NerdWallet Ltd. has ceased operating its financial services marketplace and comparison website.

If you are a customer, counterparty or other stakeholder and you have questions about our services or would like to make a claim or complaint, please contact us at: [email protected]. For information about complaints and escalation to the Financial Ombudsman Service, please visit www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk.

We will retain records pursuant to our privacy policy and continue to cooperate with the relevant agencies as required during the wind-down process.