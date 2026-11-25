Credit Score Ranges: What They Mean and How They Work

Credit Score Ranges: What They Mean and How They Work

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If your social media feed is anything like mine, you’ve probably seen a reel or two on nonperishable food and solar-powered generators after the recent string of tech outages.

Have I considered giving water-filtering straws as stocking stuffers this year? Maybe.

But what about your money? If your area was hit by a natural disaster or your bank had an outage, are your finances ready?

Dan Stanush, senior financial planner at Charles Schwab in Asheville, North Carolina, recalls how fast financial conveniences disappeared after Hurricane Helene hit in 2024. “We lost power for three weeks and water for six weeks,” he said in an email. “And some local businesses could only accept cash or checks because card systems and ATMs were down.”

Don’t get caught unprepared. Here are the moves experts suggest to help you weather various types of emergencies:

1. Keep cash on hand

Last week’s Chase outage was a good reminder that access to your bank balance can be disrupted. Stash at least enough cash at home — in small bills — to cover one week of expenses, says Jeff Judge, a certified financial planner (CFP) with Chesapeake Financial Planners in Forest Hill, Maryland.

If systems go down, ATMs can go down with them, said Eileen Olson, a CFP with Emerald Wealth in Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, in an email. Keeping cash in a safe at home is a good plan, but it’s also smart to carry cash when you travel. (Remember when planes were grounded nationwide a week and a half ago?)

“My parents and sister were traveling overseas on 9/11 and got stuck much longer than they expected,” Olson said. “After that, they always traveled with more cash.”

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2. Have a backup source of money

If your primary bank and its app were down, would you be able to pay bills? Having an account at more than one bank gives you an alternate funding source. Consider opening a high-yield savings account at a second bank or credit union for your emergency fund.

“This is the step I push hardest,” Judge says. “I had a client whose debit card, credit card and savings all ran through one bank, so when that bank’s system went down, she couldn’t even buy gas.”

If you don’t want to open a second bank account, a second credit card from a different bank and preferably on a different network (i.e. Visa vs. Mastercard) can provide another way to pay for things. “If there’s a problem with one credit card network, I have a backup with two other credit cards,” says Tony Steuer, author of “Get Ready! A Step-by-Step Planner for Maintaining Your Financial First Aid Kit.”

3. Create a secure record of important info

Make a printed list of your accounts, along with account numbers and key contact numbers. Include your bank, insurers, credit card companies and any financial professionals. Store the list with copies of essential paperwork, including insurance policies and their declarations pages, estate planning documents, legal certificates and identification — potentially in a fire-resistant file box.

Keep a digital copy of your documents in a password-protected, encrypted spot as well. A password manager can store all of your login info.

Joon Um, a CFP with Secure Tax & Accounting in Beverly Hills, California, suggests digital storage site Everplans to his clients, but there are a variety of sites that offer encrypted document storage.

4. Think through your plan

Take some time to write down how you’d pay for groceries, gas and medication if your usual payment methods weren’t available. What expenses would you need to cover first? What recurring bills are on autopay? Where would you keep the cash and any key documents you’d want to take with you if you had to leave home? Make sure other household members know where everything is.

And set a reminder to update your records at regular intervals. Steuer, for instance, saves his account statements as PDFs and prints everything out once a year. “One of the big concerns is that people could conceivably break into your 401(k) and drain your 401(k) account,” he says. Account statements could help if a hack affects any financial balances.

It all adds up to a web of protection that (hopefully) you’ll never have to use.

“The goal is not to anticipate every scenario,” said Schwab's Dan Stanush, “but to have enough flexibility to meet basic needs while systems come back online.”

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