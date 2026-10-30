I Don’t Buy With a Little Help From My Friends

Credit Score Ranges: What They Mean and How They Work

Credit Score Ranges: What They Mean and How They Work

Gift giving can bust a budget, so some Americans plan to have conversations with friends and family this year about setting limits around holiday gifting.

This isn’t as Scroogey as you might think: 55% of holiday spenders plan to use at least one money-saving strategy that likely involves coordinating with loved ones, according to a new NerdWallet survey conducted online by The Harris Poll.

Money can be a taboo subject, especially among family and friends. But a focused discussion on gift boundaries could be the difference between staying within your budget and piling up debt this holiday season.

Ways holiday spenders plan to save, and how you can, too

Situation 1

Loved ones have different budgets.

What other Americans are doing: 28% of holiday spenders plan to set a per-gift dollar limit with family or friends.

Why this works: It’s simple and easy to remember. Unlike some other ideas on this list, you can probably coordinate this one over text.

For best results: If you’re the one bringing up the topic, you should come with a dollar amount that would be reasonable for everyone in your gift exchange group, so no one feels excluded or overextended.

Situation 2

Your circle of friends and family has a lot of kids.

What other Americans are doing: 23% of holiday spenders plan to buy gifts for children in a family, but not the adults.

Why this works: Cutting out adult gifts altogether can rescue a gift budget that has undergone major “kidflation” as new children join the family.

For best results: If you still want to include adults, give a gift that’s fun for the whole family, like a board game or an experience. And make sure your kid-free loved ones are on board.

Situation 3

You traditionally exchange gifts one-on-one with a friend, but the last few gifts you’ve given — and received — were duds.

What other Americans are doing: 18% of holiday spenders plan to skip exchanging gifts with at least one friend or family member.

Why this works: If you’re feeling gift fatigue, there’s a chance they are, too.

For best results: Frame this as an improvement to the gift-giving tradition rather than a scaling back. Propose an alternative way to celebrate your friendship, like swapping out the $40 gift that’ll probably get shelved for a $7 coffee together.

Situation 4

You have a lot of loved ones.

What other Americans are doing: 16% of holiday spenders plan to do a secret Santa gift exchange, or another game that requires purchasing only one gift.

Why this works: 15% of holiday spenders list buying gifts for more people than they originally planned for as among the reasons they’re most likely to overspend this holiday season. This strategy keeps your list in check, even if the number of people playing grows.

For best results: There are bound to be people in your group for whom the rules to the game are important. If you’re the one organizing, be ready to answer questions — can you trade or steal gifts, for example, and, if so, how many times? Also, this works best for family or friend groups who aren’t likely to go rogue and buy extra gifts anyway.

Situation 5

You have no idea what your college friend’s kids (or spouse) are into.

What other Americans are doing: 12% of holiday spenders plan to give one shared gift per family instead of individual gifts.

Why this works: In addition to saving money, this avoids the awkwardness that comes with uninformed gift giving.

For best results: Presentation is key. Don’t sheepishly give an UNO game you clearly bought on the drive over. You may be cutting back, but enthusiasm is free.

Start the conversations soon

Talking about the holidays and talking about money can be stressful conversation topics. About four in five Americans avoid discussing some money topics with family and friends, according to a 2026 survey by the CFP Board. So discussing both at once may seem daunting. But without a doubt, you’re not the only one thinking about them.

Nearly 9 in 10 (86%) holiday spenders plan to use at least one money-saving strategy this holiday season. Start with an icebreaker: “Hey, have you noticed how expensive everything is lately? Would you be open to talking about how we can do gifts this year while keeping spending under control?” This conversation might be the thing that’s secretly on everyone’s wish list.

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