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It’s not technically winter yet, but depending on where you live, it may feel like it. For many of us, this is a time of hibernation, but for others, it’s prime time for a glow-up.

“Winter arc” is a popular social media challenge through which people aim to improve themselves before the new year. It typically runs from October through December, but can be started any time during the cold months. The aim is to jump-start the “new year, new me” season before the ball even drops.

Whether they call it a winter arc or not, plenty of Americans are working on self-improvement as the chill sets in. According to a new NerdWallet survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll, 75% of Americans say they’re working on their physical health, and 69% say the same about their finances.

Popular as it is, winter arc isn’t the only cold-weather challenge out there. The survey found that half of Americans (50%) say they’ve tried some sort of winter improvement challenge. And no one likes a challenge like Gen Z: Nearly three-quarters of Gen Zers (74%) have tried a winter challenge, compared with 64% of millennials, 42% of Gen Xers and 29% of baby boomers.

Note: The survey defines Gen Zers as those 18-29; millennials, ages 30-45; Gen Xers, ages 46-61 and baby boomers, ages 62-80.

But there’s a difference between starting a challenge and successfully completing one. Gen Zers reign supreme as those most likely to hop on a winter challenge. But they’re also the most likely to say they generally quit challenges before finishing, buy products they saw on social media in an effort to stick with the challenges and set the same financial goal more than once.

Key findings

Gen Zers are more likely than any other generation to say they:

Have tried a winter financial challenge other than no-spend January (21%, vs. 11% of millennials, 5% of Gen Xers and 2% of baby boomers).

Generally quit challenges before they finish them (59%, vs. 42% of millennials, 36% of Gen Xers and 22% of baby boomers).

Expect to spend more on at least one discretionary expense this winter than they would during another season (90%, vs. 83% of millennials, 61% of Gen Xers and 48% of baby boomers).

Put off dealing with money until after the holidays (60%, vs. 47% of millennials, 35% of Gen Xers and 15% of baby boomers).

Aren’t currently working on improving their finances, but want to make it a priority (15%, vs. 8% of millennials and 6% each of Gen Xers and baby boomers).

“Embracing the winter arc trend can be a great way to find motivation to make progress on a goal over the slower winter months,” says Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet. “Pick a winter challenge that aligns with a longer-term goal for the coming year.”

Gen Zers have finances on their winter challenge list

Winter challenges popular with Gen Z include diet- or fitness-related challenges (29%) and self-improvement challenges, like winter arc or 75 Hard, a mental toughness challenge that runs for 75 days and includes two workouts every day, a strict diet and daily nonfiction reading (25%).

While winter arcs typically focus on physical, mental and intellectual self-improvement, Gen Z is game to try a financial challenge as well: One long-standing financial challenge — no-spend January — is more popular among younger Americans (22% of Gen Zers and 20% of millennials) than their older counterparts (12% of Gen Xers and 6% of baby boomers). As for other types of financial challenges, Gen Z is more likely than any other generation to have tried at least one: 21% compared with 11% of millennials, 5% of Gen X and 2% of baby boomers.

Of course, it’s one thing to try a challenge, during wintertime or otherwise. It’s another thing entirely to follow through and complete it. That’s the hard part for many Gen Zers.

Starting a challenge is easy; finishing is tough

When taking on a self-improvement challenge, the beginning tends to be easiest. You’re motivated and excited to reach goals and better yourself. But as time goes on, it’s easy to slip back into old habits or for the shine of a brand-new challenge to dim. And Gen Zers report that they are most likely to quit early.

According to the survey, nearly 3 in 5 Gen Zers (59%) say they generally quit challenges before they finish them. That compares with 42% of millennials, 36% of Gen Xers and 22% of baby boomers.

Along with challenges in general, money goals can be difficult to follow through with, especially for younger Americans. Around two-thirds of Gen Zers (64%) say it’s been hard to stick to financial goals they’ve set in the past, compared with 52% of Gen Xers and 34% of baby boomers. Gen Zers are more likely than any other generation to say they’ve set the same financial goal more than once because they didn’t stick with it — 33%, compared with 20% of millennials, 15% of Gen Xers and 7% of baby boomers.

This isn’t for lack of desire, though. Seven in 10 Gen Zers (70%) say they’re working on improving their finances. All generations show high levels of effort here: 76% each of millennials and Gen Xers say the same, along with 59% of baby boomers.

So why is it so hard to stick with money goals? One possibility is that it’s difficult to see meaningful progress on finances, particularly when you’re young. According to the survey, 65% of Gen Zers say it’s harder to see progress on financial goals than on physical goals.

This makes perfect sense for this age group — for those light on money but rich in youthfulness, desired physical changes may show up faster than financial progress. On top of that, the current job market is tough for younger Americans. Recent college grads now have a higher unemployment rate than workers in general. Even if you’re still on the job hunt, your 20s are a great time to start taking steps, however small, toward building future wealth.



» MORE: I’m 25. Here’s How I Got Started Investing

“To increase your chances of success, try coordinating winter arc plans with a friend or giving yourself smaller goals along the way,” Palmer says. “Leaning on the support or coaching from a loved one can make it easier to keep going, as can celebrating incremental progress.”

Improvement challenges can be costly

Self-improvement is a noble pursuit. But as with most things in life, it’s easy to lose sight of the ultimate goal in favor of buying things to help you reach it.

“It’s easy to feel like a quick purchase can help us meet our goals, and sometimes a product can be a useful tool, but the reality is that true winter arc progress comes from putting in the hard work. There’s no option for ‘purchasing’ it instead,” Palmer says.

According to the survey, more than a quarter of Gen Zers (26%) say they’ve bought a product they saw on social media to help with a personal goal or challenge. This is more than any other generation: 17% of millennials, 11% of Gen Xers and 7% of baby boomers say they’ve made social media buys for self-betterment.

Some self-improvement purchases may be billed on a monthly basis. More than 1 in 5 Gen Zers (23%) say they're still paying for a subscription or membership they signed up for during a past goal or challenge. This is also true for 17% of millennials, 9% of Gen Xers and 2% of baby boomers.

These challenge purchases may pile onto already higher winter expenses. A majority of Gen Zers (90%) say they expect to spend more on at least one discretionary expense this winter than they would during another season, more than any other generation. Top expenses include food delivery (38%), entertainment at home (35%) and indoor family entertainment (30%). A quarter of Gen Zers (25%) expect to spend more on fitness or wellness apps this winter compared to other seasons.

Some may be spending more to make themselves feel better during the cold, gray months. Nearly 1 in 5 Gen Zers (18%) say they tend to combat winter blues by spending money, compared with 10% of Gen Xers and 3% of baby boomers.

Gen Zers may put off getting their money right until January

The holiday season is an expensive time of year for many of us, and it’s easy to sweep finances under the rug until the new year. According to the survey, 3 in 5 Gen Zers (60%) say they generally put off dealing with money until after the holidays. This is more than any other generation: 47% of millennials, 35% of Gen Xers and 15% of baby boomers say the same.

Even for those taking on financial challenges before the new year hits, it’s easy for the resulting “savings” to disappear. Nearly three-quarters of Gen Zers (74%) say money they save by cutting back in one area usually just gets spent somewhere else instead of staying “saved.” This is also true for 68% of millennials, 63% of Gen Xers and 45% of baby boomers.

For some, the holidays are just one thing competing for their money. Over half of Gen Zers (52%) say they’d rather spend money on how they look now than save it for their future financial security. This compares with 26% of Gen Xers and 13% of baby boomers.

We don’t begrudge anyone for their desire to look and feel their best this upcoming season. But that doesn’t have to mean you can’t level up your money at the same time.

How to glow up financially this winter

More than 2 in 5 Gen Zers (43%) say they’re putting consistent work into improving their finances, and 27% are putting some work into this, but not consistently. Moreover, 15% of Gen Zers aren’t working on improving their finances but want to make them a priority. No matter your age, here are some ideas for a financial glow-up before the spring thaw.

Start small if you tend to quit. Nearly 2 in 5 Americans (38%) say they generally quit challenges before finishing them. Early-challenge motivation can make it easy to overcommit. If you often take on challenges impulsively then peter out a few weeks later, try starting small. For example, maybe no-spend January is a stretch, but you can still save by intentionally creating two no-spend days a week.

Move money the day you save it. Over 3 in 5 Americans (61%) say money they save by cutting back in one area usually gets spent somewhere else. If you’re cutting back, transfer the difference to savings that same day, so it can’t leak out elsewhere.

Make money progress measurable. Half of Americans (50%) say it’s harder to see progress on financial goals than physical goals. There’s a saying that what gets measured, gets managed. Choose one number to track. This might be down payment savings, debt payoff progress or an investment milestone. It may not move much month to month, but you’d be surprised at the difference a year can make, even without a ton of money each month to dedicate toward your goal.

Begin before January. More than a third of Americans (37%) say they put off dealing with money until after the holidays. Facing your finances during the often busy and expensive final months of the year can be daunting, but don’t put your head in the sand until after the holiday credit card balances come due. Put a cap on your winter spending before the new year to avoid going overboard during the tempting sales this time of year.

“If you’re trying to choose a winter arc, pick one that’s realistic but also a stretch goal, so it’s satisfying to accomplish while not being completely out of reach,” Palmer suggests. “Chances are you’ll be glad with what you got done over the colder months when springtime hits.”

Cite as NerdWallet (2026). “Survey: Gen Z Loves a Winter Challenge, but Money Goals Often Fizzle” Retrieved from https://www.nerdwallet.com/finance/studies/winter-arc-survey

Methodology

The winter arc survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet from Oct. 6-8, 2026, among 2,020 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

Disclaimer

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