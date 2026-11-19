How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

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Mortgage rates are back up this week, wiping out modest relief from a monthlong drop that began in mid-October.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage shot up 29 basis points to 7.28% APR in the week ending Nov. 19, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.) We calculate our weekly average using daily APRs recorded over the past five business days.

A mortgage is a big ol’ loan, so when rates go up, those fractions of a percentage point add up fast. Say you’re borrowing $400,000 on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Compared with last week, your monthly principal and interest payment would be about $78 higher today.

One bad week doesn't make a trend, but a jump like this can make putting your house hunt on hold until spring feel like a safer bet. So … is it?

Why the big jump?

Before deciding whether to buy a house now or wait, it helps to know what's pushing mortgage rates higher.

Right now, mortgage rates are still feeling the aftershocks from two major inflation reports last week. First, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed consumer prices rose more than expected in October. Then, the Producer Price Index (PPI) showed wholesale inflation climbed 6.5% over the past year — its biggest annual increase in nearly four years.

While CPI shows how prices have changed, PPI can offer clues about what's coming next. Faced with higher costs, businesses may raise their own prices to compensate, keeping inflation elevated. Federal Reserve policymakers aren't expecting much relief anytime soon, either. According to meeting minutes released Nov. 18, they expect inflation to remain elevated above their 2% target for a while.

To cool rising prices, the Fed can raise the federal funds rate, which is the benchmark interest rate banks charge each other for overnight loans. The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, but lenders anticipate its decisions, so mortgage rates often move before the Fed acts. A rate hike is widely expected at the Fed's Dec. 8-9 meeting.

Even after a Fed rate hike, there’s no telling how quickly inflation will cool — or whether mortgage rates will follow. (Inflation is just one of many forces that affect mortgage rates, after all.) So if you do wait until spring to buy a house, don't do it just because you're betting on a cheaper mortgage.

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The case for postponing your house hunt

If you're not in a rush to move, winter can be a good time to regroup. Fewer homes typically go up for sale from November through February, so waiting until spring could give you more options.

But new data from the National Association of Realtors suggests this year's slowdown goes beyond the usual seasonal lull. High mortgage rates and home prices are making it tough for many buyers to make the numbers work. For some buyers, waiting isn't a strategy — it's the only option.

Pending home sales, a measure of homes under contract, fell 16.7% in October compared with a year earlier, NAR reports. All four U.S. regions saw declines. At this rate, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun warned that annual home sales could fall to their lowest level since the mid-1990s.

“Either sizable housing demand is building in the background, or the dream of homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans,” Yun said in a news release.

Whether you're waiting by choice or necessity, you can use the time to strengthen your finances. Paying down debt, strengthening your credit score or saving for a bigger down payment could help you qualify for a better mortgage deal.

Every little bit helps when today’s mortgage rates are this high.

The case for sticking it out

Mortgage preapprovals typically expire after 60 to 90 days. If you're already preapproved, why not keep an eye on listings this winter? (Hey, I’m an optimist. All it takes is one house.)

Think like a seller for a second. If you're listing your house in the dead of winter, you're probably not doing it just for fun. You might have a deadline, and you’re probably more willing to negotiate. In the winter, buyers have less competition — and more room to negotiate a lower price, closing cost credits or repairs. Those savings on the sticker price might help offset today's higher borrowing costs.

Spring typically brings more homes for sale, but it also brings more buyers competing for them. And if mortgage rates end up dropping this spring, you won't be the only one coming out of hibernation.

Explore more on How to Move in 2026

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