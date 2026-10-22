The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

NerdWallet rating NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features. Apply now Read Review Rates & Fees

American Express is adding more than 1 million Airbnb listings to its travel portal, giving eligible cardholders new ways to earn points on vacation rentals.

Starting on Oct. 22, 2026, eligible AmEx cardholders can book Airbnb stays through AmEx Travel — and some can unlock additional benefits. But at the same time, the issuer is adding restrictions to a valuable perk on its popular premium card.

More points and perks is a good thing, but the news isn't all positive. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the $600 Hotel Credit on the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express — which AmEx now calls the “Lodging Credit” — can no longer be used for one-night stays at Fine Hotels and Resorts properties. That makes the credit significantly harder to use. Terms apply.

The American Express Platinum Card® has an annual fee of $895 (see rates and fees) and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express has an annual fee of $895 (see rates and fees). Terms apply.

🤓 Nerdy Tip The AmEx partnership with Airbnb does not currently offer the ability to redeem Membership Rewards points for Airbnb bookings.

What’s changing

At a glance, here’s what to expect:

New bonus rewards on Airbnb: Eligible AmEx cards that earn AmEx Membership Rewards now offer 2x or 5x on prepaid Airbnb bookings made through AmEx Travel, depending on the card.

Benefits are changing on the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Renamed credit with new restrictions: The $600 Hotel Credit is now the $600 Lodging Credit, and you can use it to cover prepaid Airbnb Luxe stays of two nights or more. In 2027, the Lodging Credit can no longer be used for one-night Fine Hotels and Resorts stays. New benefit: You can unlock a new $250 Airbnb Experiences credit (good through the end of the calendar year) when you book a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay. Terms apply.



Airbnb bookings through AmEx earn up to 5X points

If you have an AmEx card that earns Membership Rewards, you might have a new reason to book Airbnb stays through AmEx, rather than booking directly.

The American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express will earn 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar on prepaid Airbnb bookings through AmEx Travel. Other eligible cards that earn Membership Rewards will earn 2 points per dollar.

After you make a booking through AmEx Travel, you can manage your reservation — and contact customer support or your host — through Airbnb.

These new rewards could make the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express some of the most valuable cards to use for Airbnb bookings.

Still, travelers should compare total prices through AmEx Travel with booking directly through Airbnb. NerdWallet previously found that Fine Hotels and Resorts and The Hotel Collection bookings often cost more through AmEx, although included benefits can offset the difference. It remains to be seen how Airbnb pricing will compare.

The $600 credit gets a new restriction — and an Airbnb option

Cardholders of the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express may have to pay more out-of-pocket to receive the credit for Fine Hotels and Resorts stays.

Currently, these cards offer a $600 credit (split into $300 semiannual statement credits) for prepaid Fine Hotels and Resorts and The Hotel Collection bookings made through AmEx Travel. The Hotel Collection has long required a two-night minimum stay, but Fine Hotels and Resorts has no minimum stay requirement.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, you'll have to book a stay of at least two nights at a Fine Hotels and Resorts property to qualify for the credit, matching the requirement for The Hotel Collection.

For years, a one-night stay at a Fine Hotels and Resorts property was the easiest way to use a $300 semiannual installment of the $600 credit. Often, that $300 credit would significantly bring down the cost of a one-night stay. With the new two-night minimum, cardholders might have to shell out more cash to make use of the benefit.

You'll still be able to book one-night stays through Fine Hotels and Resorts and get the program benefits, including complimentary breakfast and late checkout. They just won't count toward the credit. Terms apply.

The $600 Lodging Credit is getting slightly more flexible, though. Now, it can also be applied toward prepaid Airbnb Luxe stays of at least two nights booked through AmEx Travel, in addition to Fine Hotels and Resorts and The Hotel Collection bookings. Luxe is Airbnb’s collection of upscale private homes. Still, Luxe stays can be expensive — with nights often starting around $1,000 or more — so that $300 credit might not go very far. The $600 credit remains capped at $300 semiannually. Terms apply.

Luxe stays unlock a $250 Airbnb Experiences credit

This new perk on the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is relatively niche.

Platinum cardholders can also unlock a new annual credit of up to $250 for eligible Airbnb Experiences after booking a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay through AmEx Travel. Terms apply. This credit will be applied to eligible Airbnb Experiences purchases through the end of the calendar year. Experiences are activities led by local individuals, such as guided tours and outdoor adventures.

Once the Luxe booking is confirmed, cardholders can book the Experience directly through Airbnb and pay with their card.

To be clear, you don’t need to use the Airbnb Experiences credit at the same time you unlock it. You could unlock the credit after booking a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay in January, then use the Experiences credit in May. But because of how expensive Luxe stays can be, most cardholders likely won’t unlock this credit.

What can you do about it?

Make the most of your $600 credit. If you have the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, you can still use your remaining 2026 Lodging Credit on a one-night stay with Fine Hotels and Resorts. Beginning in 2027, you’ll have to assess whether a two-night prepaid stay is worth potentially spending more out of pocket just to use the credit.

Consider using your eligible AmEx card for the Airbnb bonus rewards. If you have the American Express Platinum Card®, using it to book Airbnb stays through AmEx Travel will probably offer the most rewards. Just make sure to compare prices to the direct rates before booking.

If you’re booking Airbnb Luxe, do it early in the calendar year. The $250 Experiences credit is available through the end of the calendar year, so if you book an Airbnb Luxe stay in December, you’ll have less than a month to use that credit before it expires.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express , see To view rates and fees of, see this page

American Express Platinum Card® , see To view rates and fees of the, see this page

Explore more on Travel

Add as a preferred source on Google