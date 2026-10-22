Everything really is bigger in Texas — or at least in Houston, where United Airlines is opening the largest United Club in its network.
The lounge, which welcomes customers starting Oct. 22, 2026, is part of the new Terminal B North concourse at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). United will have 22 gates in the concourse, giving it a total of 48 gates in Terminal B.
The carrier says the 54,000-square-foot space is the largest airline lounge across both North and South America. It can seat 800 passengers and comes with a 1,350-square-foot outdoor terrace, one of my favorite features.
United invited me to check out the new United Club the day before it opened, and here’s what passengers can expect on their next visit.
United Club layout and design
To enter, you’ll scan your boarding pass at an e-gate and head up to the mezzanine level via the escalators, elevators or stairs.
By sheer square footage, the United Club in Terminal B North is massive. Consider that the entire lounge is located on a single floor, and you’re well on your way to 10,000 steps after a few laps around the space.
Despite its size, the lounge still feels cozy — an effect achieved through a generous use of wood paneling and a warm neutral color palette that relies heavily on brown and beige. If you’re standing in the right spot, you can even see from one end to the other.
You’ll also find plenty of blue accents throughout the space, reminding you that this is, of course, a United lounge.
When you first enter the lounge through the portal-like entrance, you’re dropped off into the main food and beverage area.
This dining area — a central bar flanked by two buffet stations and eating areas — serves as the heart of the lounge. Seating options include booths, tabletops and counters.
The horseshoe-shaped ceiling fixture above the bar is a subtle nod to Texas. You can grab a seat at the bar or at one of the live-edge walnut tables.
To the right, you’ll find the relaxation zone, which offers plenty of seating and phone booths.
There are even loungers that were specially designed for United and offer great plane views.
If you head to the left of the main food area, you’ll find a family-friendly space with riser-style seating and a single Pac-Man machine.
There’s also a larger industrial-inspired seating area next door.
The farthest end of the lounge is a tribute to Houston’s outsized role in aerospace history and innovation. You’ll find plenty of seating, as well as the secondary bar area.
I loved the moon-like lanterns that softly illuminate the space. (Houston is, of course, home to NASA's Johnson Space Center.)
Regardless of what area in the lounge you’re in, there are plenty of seating options, whether you’re traveling solo or in a larger group.
The outdoor terrace
One of my favorite spots in the lounge is the outdoor terrace — something you don’t typically see at a United Club. (There’s one in Los Angeles, and United is planning to add one in San Francisco.)
The terrace is located behind the smaller second bar.
While I’ve flown through Houston countless times on layovers, I’ve never left the airport. It might seem silly, but it was nice to finally step outside and get a breath of fresh Houstonian air.
Wellness amenities
The United Club has 11 soundproof phone rooms, which can be convenient if you need to take a call or just take a moment for yourself. You’ll find them at opposite ends of the lounge.
They’re a major upgrade over phone rooms found in other United Clubs, which typically aren’t soundproof.
In addition to men’s and women’s restrooms, there are private single-stall bathrooms and wellness rooms available.
The biggest downside to this lounge is the lack of showers. The only United lounge offering showers in Houston is the Polaris Lounge, which is reserved exclusively for business class passengers traveling on United and select Star Alliance partners.
How to get into the United Club
There are several ways to access a United Club, whether through holding elite status, a lounge membership, the right credit card or a premium cabin ticket. You might be able to purchase a day pass as well, depending on availability. All passengers must have a valid same-day boarding pass on a United or Star Alliance flight to access the lounge.
The simplest way to get in is with the right credit card. United frequent flyers can get a card that comes with a United Club membership, while other cards might offer one-time passes as a perk. (While passes aren’t always accepted, hopefully this enormous space won’t run into those issues.)
United elites with Premier Gold or above can enter the lounge if they’re traveling on an international itinerary. If you have Star Alliance Gold membership through another airline, that restriction doesn’t apply.
Passengers traveling in United Polaris business class or a premium cabin on a Star Alliance partner airline can also access the United Club. If you purchased a United Polaris base fare, you don’t get access to the Polaris Lounge, but you can enter the United Club.
Is it worth visiting this United Club in Houston?
Houston’s latest United Club is definitely worth a visit, even if you need to trek over from a different terminal. The lounge is bright and modern, which is a far cry from some of United’s older lounges at the airport.
The massive square footage should be a significant improvement to United’s lounge presence in Houston. Even though there is no shortage of United lounges at IAH, they are often packed to the brim during peak hours. After all, the airport is a major hub for the airline, serving as United’s primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
Besides multiple United Clubs, Houston is also home to a Polaris Lounge and a United Club Fly, the carrier’s grab-and-go concept.
If you have the time to spare, make the journey over to Terminal B North to admire what is undoubtedly one of the crown jewels of the United Club network.
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