Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Up to 90,000 Miles + 500 PQP Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Intro offer Up to 90,000 Miles + 500 PQP Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

1x-4x 4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

Rewards rate 1x-4x 4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases. Miles

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Up to 100,000 Miles + 2,000 PQP Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Intro offer Up to 100,000 Miles + 2,000 PQP Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

1x-2x 2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

Rewards rate 1x-2x 2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases. Miles

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Up to 80,000 Miles Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Intro offer Up to 80,000 Miles Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

1x-3x 3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

Rewards rate 1x-3x 3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases. Miles

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

Everything really is bigger in Texas — or at least in Houston, where United Airlines is opening the largest United Club in its network.

The lounge, which welcomes customers starting Oct. 22, 2026, is part of the new Terminal B North concourse at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). United will have 22 gates in the concourse, giving it a total of 48 gates in Terminal B.

The carrier says the 54,000-square-foot space is the largest airline lounge across both North and South America. It can seat 800 passengers and comes with a 1,350-square-foot outdoor terrace, one of my favorite features.

United invited me to check out the new United Club the day before it opened, and here’s what passengers can expect on their next visit.

United Club layout and design

To enter, you’ll scan your boarding pass at an e-gate and head up to the mezzanine level via the escalators, elevators or stairs.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

By sheer square footage, the United Club in Terminal B North is massive. Consider that the entire lounge is located on a single floor, and you’re well on your way to 10,000 steps after a few laps around the space.

Despite its size, the lounge still feels cozy — an effect achieved through a generous use of wood paneling and a warm neutral color palette that relies heavily on brown and beige. If you’re standing in the right spot, you can even see from one end to the other.

🤓 Nerdy Tip Planespotters are taken care of in this new lounge. There are floor-to-ceiling windows, offering great views of the airfield.

You’ll also find plenty of blue accents throughout the space, reminding you that this is, of course, a United lounge.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

When you first enter the lounge through the portal-like entrance, you’re dropped off into the main food and beverage area.

This dining area — a central bar flanked by two buffet stations and eating areas — serves as the heart of the lounge. Seating options include booths, tabletops and counters.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The horseshoe-shaped ceiling fixture above the bar is a subtle nod to Texas. You can grab a seat at the bar or at one of the live-edge walnut tables.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

To the right, you’ll find the relaxation zone, which offers plenty of seating and phone booths.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

There are even loungers that were specially designed for United and offer great plane views.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

If you head to the left of the main food area, you’ll find a family-friendly space with riser-style seating and a single Pac-Man machine.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

There’s also a larger industrial-inspired seating area next door.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The farthest end of the lounge is a tribute to Houston’s outsized role in aerospace history and innovation. You’ll find plenty of seating, as well as the secondary bar area.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

I loved the moon-like lanterns that softly illuminate the space. (Houston is, of course, home to NASA's Johnson Space Center.)

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Regardless of what area in the lounge you’re in, there are plenty of seating options, whether you’re traveling solo or in a larger group.

The outdoor terrace

One of my favorite spots in the lounge is the outdoor terrace — something you don’t typically see at a United Club. (There’s one in Los Angeles, and United is planning to add one in San Francisco.)

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The terrace is located behind the smaller second bar.

While I’ve flown through Houston countless times on layovers, I’ve never left the airport. It might seem silly, but it was nice to finally step outside and get a breath of fresh Houstonian air.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Wellness amenities

The United Club has 11 soundproof phone rooms, which can be convenient if you need to take a call or just take a moment for yourself. You’ll find them at opposite ends of the lounge.

They’re a major upgrade over phone rooms found in other United Clubs, which typically aren’t soundproof.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

In addition to men’s and women’s restrooms, there are private single-stall bathrooms and wellness rooms available.

The biggest downside to this lounge is the lack of showers. The only United lounge offering showers in Houston is the Polaris Lounge, which is reserved exclusively for business class passengers traveling on United and select Star Alliance partners.

How to get into the United Club

There are several ways to access a United Club, whether through holding elite status, a lounge membership, the right credit card or a premium cabin ticket. You might be able to purchase a day pass as well, depending on availability. All passengers must have a valid same-day boarding pass on a United or Star Alliance flight to access the lounge.

The simplest way to get in is with the right credit card. United frequent flyers can get a card that comes with a United Club membership, while other cards might offer one-time passes as a perk. (While passes aren’t always accepted, hopefully this enormous space won’t run into those issues.)

United elites with Premier Gold or above can enter the lounge if they’re traveling on an international itinerary. If you have Star Alliance Gold membership through another airline, that restriction doesn’t apply.

Passengers traveling in United Polaris business class or a premium cabin on a Star Alliance partner airline can also access the United Club. If you purchased a United Polaris base fare, you don’t get access to the Polaris Lounge, but you can enter the United Club.

Is it worth visiting this United Club in Houston?

Houston’s latest United Club is definitely worth a visit, even if you need to trek over from a different terminal. The lounge is bright and modern, which is a far cry from some of United’s older lounges at the airport.

The massive square footage should be a significant improvement to United’s lounge presence in Houston. Even though there is no shortage of United lounges at IAH, they are often packed to the brim during peak hours. After all, the airport is a major hub for the airline, serving as United’s primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Besides multiple United Clubs, Houston is also home to a Polaris Lounge and a United Club Fly, the carrier’s grab-and-go concept.

If you have the time to spare, make the journey over to Terminal B North to admire what is undoubtedly one of the crown jewels of the United Club network.

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