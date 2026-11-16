Individual Retirement Account (IRA): What It Is and How It Works

Individual Retirement Account (IRA): What It Is and How It Works

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This article originally appeared in NerdWallet's investing newsletter, the Nerdy Investor. You can subscribe for free here.

Each fall, our investing team spends the latter half of the year hands-on testing a wide range of brokers, from legacy firms like Charles Schwab and Fidelity to newer, mobile-first firms like Public and M1.

This year, we opened or tested more than 15 brokerage accounts, funded them and placed real trades. We sent each broker a detailed questionnaire covering more than 65 data points and then verified, categorized and scored their responses using our proprietary scoring system. And finally, though our team is spread across the U.S., we met in person to compare the experience of using each platform.

While our updated reviews and final star ratings are still in the works, here is a preview of five things that really stood out to us this season — and two things we’re feeling a bit wary of.

What we’re excited about

AI agents that can place trades for you

Setting up buy and sell orders can be a pain point for some investors, especially beginners. Until recently, every platform required you to type in the ticker symbol, choose between dollars and shares, punch in the numbers and choose your order type. This creates opportunities for mistakes.

In recent months, AI has stepped in to help. Many platforms have launched agents that you can ask to set up trades for you using natural language. Beginners aren’t the only people who benefit; some trading agents can also set up automated strategies based on prompts, thereby saving advanced traders a lot of time and effort monitoring the markets.

Public’s “Agents” feature, which started rolling out in March and became available to all users in August, has become a trailblazer in agentic trading. It can place trades for you, set up recurring trades to automate a strategy (Managing Editor Chris Davis experimented with a “buy the open, sell the close” strategy for a while), and even sweep uninvested cash into one of Public’s high-yield cash management account options.

Robinhood also waded into the agentic trading space in early 2025 with the launch of its Cortex assistant, whose early iterations could place individual trades for you. In September of this year, the broker began rolling out Robinhood Agents, a more sophisticated natural-language interface that can build automated strategies based on a prompt, similar to Public’s Agents.

Interactive Brokers also offers a simple AI agent (IBot) that can set up trades for you, as does Cash App (Moneybot), but these are limited to one-time actions and cannot automate more complex strategies. Still, they can simplify the trading experience for beginners. That might be especially valuable to Cash App users, given the platform’s “My First Brokerage” ethos.

— Samuel Taube, Lead Investing Writer

» Curious about trading with a text prompt? Compare brokers with AI trading tools

AI features that can help manage your portfolio

There’s been another profound shift in the past year that involves AI: agents that can actually help you manage your brokerage account. So far, some of the newer, mobile-first platforms seem to have an edge over the long-established financial behemoths. It’s also a mind-bending gray area: If an AI is giving you portfolio advice, who’s accountable for the advice it gives? Can you trust it? And how is it any different from a robo-advisor?

In our reviews this year, we looked into these questions. But here's a quick look at how one platform in particular is approaching this new frontier.

From my testing over the years, I was already a huge fan of M1’s portfolio-building system, and now that it's integrated an AI advisor into the app (to be specific, M1 bills it as an SEC-registered AI fiduciary investment advisor legally required to act in your best interest), M1 has created what I truly think is a one-of-a-kind product and service. I checked the forms M1 is required to submit to the SEC, and the company declares outright that the AI advisor looks at your entire financial situation and gives actionable recommendations. In my experience with the app, those recommendations are based on your balances, the knowledge you provide and the ongoing conversations you have. There’s a lot to discuss here, which we’ll cover in our full M1 review, but suffice it to say, this is very impressive.

— Chris Davis, Managing Editor

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Index funds that won’t cost you anything

Most brokers don’t charge many fees these days. Trading, inactivity and account fees have slowly but surely disappeared, making investing more affordable over the years. But there is one fee you still have to pay: an expense ratio.

Most of the time, brokers have little control over expense ratios, since they’re set by fund managers. The only way a broker could offer an index fund without an expense ratio is if it was big enough to eat the cost.

This is exactly what Fidelity did back in 2018, when they introduced their “ZERO” funds. These funds have no expense ratios and no minimums, meaning they’re totally free for investors.

Fidelity remained the only broker to offer this kind of fund until 2025, when E*TRADE introduced a very similar lineup of no-expense-ratio index funds. The suite of funds from both brokers is fairly broad — think large-cap, total market, international — which makes them especially attractive to beginners building a portfolio from scratch.

Now, you may be wondering why these brokers decided to stray from the industry standard and offer products that don’t make them money. The idea is that the free funds will get you in the door — since you can only buy them if you have an account with that particular broker — and you’ll spend money on some other product they offer.

But does that make free index funds any less great? No. I still think it’s a big step toward making investing more accessible for everyone, and I’m excited to see which brokers might add a similar offering in the future.

— Bella Avila, Investing Editor

» Take a closer look: Compare Fidelity's and E*TRADE's free index funds

Cash interest that keeps up with the times

I'm a big believer in putting every dollar to work, but that goal can sometimes fall through the cracks. Idle cash sitting uninvested in your brokerage account is a common oversight. It can easily pile up if you forget to reinvest sale proceeds or dividends (something I do more often than I’d like to admit). Or maybe you leave it parked for too long in your brokerage’s default account while waiting on a good investment opportunity.

Thankfully, most brokerages offer some form of interest on that uninvested money. Some put the idle funds in a money market fund, which can offer yields that mirror market rates. Others “sweep” your unused cash into partner banks to take advantage of FDIC insurance.

In today’s environment, people with money in savings vehicles like high-yield savings accounts or new CDs are well-positioned to take advantage of high rates. What sets some brokerages apart is whether they operate similarly. That is, do they raise rates in response to larger economic circumstances? And if so, how quickly?

Robinhood and Public are two firms on our radar that are offering competitive rates in response to hikes, ranging from 3.6% to 3.75% as of this writing. Robinhood requires a premium subscription to unlock those higher rates, while Public’s already high base rate of 3.3% applies to all users and can be boosted to 3.75% with a Reserve membership. For investors who keep a lot of cash in their account, the extra fee can be worth it.

Interest rates, of course, shouldn’t be the main reason you pick one broker over another. Costs, the types of securities available and platform usability are better starting points. But when a company meets those expectations and also offers a compelling interest rate on your uninvested money, it’s worth taking a closer look.

— Sabrina Parys, Investing Editor

» See which brokers pay the most on idle cash: Best brokerages for high interest rates



Direct indexing that’s actually affordable

Direct indexing is a strategy in which you replicate an existing stock index (like the S&P 500, for example) but customize it how you like. The most popular reason people choose direct indexing is for tax optimization — but it’s not the only one.

Direct indexing can also be used to avoid overexposure to a specific company. For instance, if you work at Apple and get company stock, you probably don’t need even more exposure to Apple through the S&P 500. Direct indexing lets you replace that one stock with a similar company instead.

And then there’s the reason direct indexing appealed to me: it lets you avoid buying into companies you just don’t support. I’m sure we all invest in companies we don’t necessarily mesh with morally, but direct indexing can help you avoid that.

The strategy used to be available only to people with an advisor managing their investment account, and they had to have millions to get started. More recently, these minimums have dropped. And now, it’s not just for people with financial advisors — online brokers offer the strategy, too.

While some brokers still have steep minimums of $100,000 or so, others let you get started with less. Fidelity, in true Fidelity fashion, started offering direct indexing to clients a few years ago through a managed portfolio that has a minimum investment requirement of only $5,000.

I was pleased to see Public launch direct indexing with a minimum of only $1,000 a year ago. However, we should note that with a low investment amount, you can only track a portion of an index.

But even with those limitations, I think it’s great that these companies are putting out the message that there shouldn’t be a huge barrier to entry to customize your portfolio. As direct indexing continues to gain popularity, we’ll be watching whether more brokers start offering it, as advancements in AI undoubtedly make it easier to do so.

— Bella Avila, Investing Editor

Make sense of the markets with The Nerdy Investor A weekly newsletter on what's moving markets, plus two deep dives a month on how to improve your investing. Subscribe for free

Two trends we’re feeling wary of

Prediction markets in your pocket

It’s hard to ignore the rise of prediction markets in the mainstream. These days, it takes just a few clicks to bet on who might win the Super Bowl or take home a Grammy. These markets, which operate on contracts with binary outcomes, are easy to access and use everyday language, making them all the more tempting to try — and now they are beginning to appear on many broker platforms and apps.

We’d like to be clear on this one: Our editors have no intention of telling you how to spend your extra discretionary money. If you have a solid financial foundation and have allocated a few bucks to bet on some event contracts, that’s all good. But as editors who view investing apps as vehicles for legitimate wealth-building strategies, we draw the line at these products being marketed alongside other investments, such as stocks, ETFs and mutual funds.

In fact, this year we’ve actually decided to dock points in our annual reviews and ratings from brokerages that offer unrestricted access to event and sports-style prediction markets. In our view, these products aren’t conducive to long-term investing, and they’re speculative without enough oversight — a troublesome combination. You can read more about our stance and why we’re taking it here.

— Sabrina Parys, Investing Editor

Social trading in your brokerage feed

I’d venture to say that since the dawn of social media, people have been talking about investing online. And nowadays, the online investing community is huge. The r/investing subreddit has more than 3.5 million followers, and even on a video-forward platform like TikTok, #investing has 4.1 million posts under it.

But is where people go to talk about investing online changing?

The first broker I saw incorporate a social media–style element into its platforms was etoro. When you scroll down on the app's “home” tab, you’re met with what looks like an X feed. And the CopyTrader feature lets you copy another person’s portfolio, with that section of the app highlighting “trending investors,” “market outperformers,” and more.

This wasn’t a huge surprise to me coming from a niche broker with presumably a large user base of active traders. What surprised me was when Robinhood added a social media-style section to its app, testing a beta version in March and expanding it to all U.S. users in October.

Robinhood Social is, again, much like an X feed but for showing people which stocks you’re buying or selling. When I created an account to see what it was all about, the app encouraged me to share my “stats” on my profile (my one-day and one-year profit and loss, and my profit rate). “Trading stats build trust and transparency on Social,” the app said.

You could argue that other, even bigger brokers promote social trading. Fidelity, for example, has a “customer orders” section that shows how many Fidelity users are buying and selling certain stocks (though, I’ll say, they don’t promote this feature and it’s buried in the app).

The huge difference, in my opinion, is that Fidelity leaves it up to you to research these stocks. There’s no feed or comment section. On etoro and Robinhood, people can say whatever they want about why they bought or sold a certain security — whether truthful or not — or worse, why you should or shouldn’t invest in something.

To me, the whole concept of social trading feels like the antithesis of long-term investing. It’s a trend that I hope we don’t see becoming more popular among big-name brokers.

— Bella Avila, Investing Editor

Disclosure: Neither the authors nor the editor owned any of the aforementioned investments at the time of publication.

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