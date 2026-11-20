How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

How to Get the Best Mortgage Rate

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Mortgage rates dropped today, but anything above 7% still puts pressure on home buyers’ budgets.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 7.24% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is 14 basis points lower than yesterday and three basis points lower than a week ago. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

A significant drop is eye-catching, but you should consider mortgage interest rates' overall direction, not just what's going on today. While the economy never sleeps, markets are closed on the weekends. The rates you see Friday are unlikely to change much (if at all) until Monday.

Here are the average APRs we're seeing today, as well as movement over the past month for context:

Mortgage type Today's APR 30-year fixed mortgage 7.24% 15-year fixed mortgage 6.61% 5-year adjustable 6.90%

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 Kate on Rates

📈 What's going on with mortgage rates? Here's what we're watching.

Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

Next week, the Nerds are waiting for the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, due out Wednesday. It's the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, so investors will be watching closely. The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, but lenders anticipate its decisions, so mortgage rates often move before the Fed acts. Stubbornly high inflation is a big reason why we’re seeing upward pressure on mortgage rates right now.

If PCE shows inflation comes in hotter than expected, mortgage rates could climb as markets anticipate further Fed rate hikes. (An increase to the federal funds rate is already widely expected at the Fed’s Dec. 8-9 meeting.) A cooler reading could ease some pressure on mortgage rates for now.

I’m not getting my hopes up too high for meaningfully lower inflation, though. Last week's Producer Price Index showed wholesale inflation climbed 6.5% over the past year — its fastest pace in four years. Wholesale inflation measures the price businesses pay for things. When businesses’ costs go up, they could pass those along to consumers in the form of higher prices — keeping the flames of inflation alive.

Whether Wednesday's PCE brings relief or another helping of bad inflation news, we'll know before the turkey hits the table on Thursday.

Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away. What's your zip code? Do you want to purchase or refinance? Select your option Purchase Refinance What's your property type? Select your option Single family home Condo Townhouse How do you plan to use this property? Select your option Primary residence Secondary home Investment property GET STARTED Won't affect your credit score

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

With rates where they are right now, you may want to start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.74% or higher.

Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

The rate you see advertised is a sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points. That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders

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