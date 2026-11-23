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Mortgage rates have had some substantial day-over-day swings lately, and today, unfortunately it's an upward swing.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 7.38% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is 14 basis points higher than yesterday and four basis points higher than a week ago. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

Recently news about big tech has often pulled rates down. Investor concerns about AI profitability keep cropping up, and when they do, tech stocks and bonds lose their appeal and Treasuries have been picking up the slack. Mortgage rates are generally benchmarked to the yield on the 10-year Treasury, and Treasury prices and yields move inversely. More demand for the 10YT drives prices up, and sends yields (and thus, mortgage rates) down.

Today's the opposite, though. Investors are having a bout of tech exuberance as Jensen Huang got reinstated as Nvidia CEO, and lots of excitement about tech stocks and bonds means less enthusiasm for Treasuries.

Here's the thing, though: Markets are fickle. They also move fast. And they aren't the only influence on mortgage rates.

Here are the average APRs we're seeing today, as well as movement over the past month for context. For more, keep reading below the charts.

Mortgage type Today's APR 30-year fixed mortgage 7.38% 15-year fixed mortgage 6.59% 5-year adjustable 6.79%

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 Kate on Rates

📈 What influences mortgage rates?

Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

Lately, we've seen two narratives influencing mortgage rates battling it out; depending on which one's stronger, daily rates move higher or lower. Up top I talked about how shifting perceptions of big tech have been driving mortgage rates (and yes, today, pushing them higher, though usually it's pulled rates down.) When rates are moving higher, more often it's been thanks to inflation — and while it's a lightweight work week, we're about to get heavyweight inflation news.

The latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is due out Wednesday. It's the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, so investors will be watching closely.

The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, but its decisions influence the entire economy. That includes mortgage lenders, who tend to adjust rates ahead of its decisions. Raising the federal funds rate (the short-term borrowing rate the central bankers actually set) is the Fed's main tactic for managing inflation, so you can guess how things are likely to go at the Fed's December meeting. Markets already feel fairly certain about a quarter-percent rate hike.

We already know how PCE's likely to go, since it's the last of the three big inflation measures to be released. We've already gotten last month's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index. October's CPI came in worse than predicted, showing widespread price increases. (When most of the increase is driven by one area, it's easier to be optimistic that inflation can be contained.) And October’s PPI showed wholesale inflation climbed at its fastest pace in almost four years. PPI measures the price businesses pay for things, so it's often a preview of what consumers could face once those costs get passed along.

Predictions for October PCE aren't great, so at this point the hope is that the numbers aren't even worse than expected. And again, PCE's out Wednesday morning. We'll know whether we're getting seconds (actually, thirds) of bad October inflation news well before the turkey hits the table on Thursday.

And speaking of: Markets will be closed on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday's a half day, so we'll all have a bit of a break this week. Mortgage rates don't move much when the markets aren't moving. I won't be here to talk to you about mortgage rates, either, 'cause NerdWallet gives us Thursday and Friday off. Happy Thanksgiving!

P.S.: I don't have to ask if anyone's playing Grand Theft Auto 'cause c'mon, of course. But did anyone else perk up when Lu asked about home loans? Yeah, that was probably just me. Jason and Lucia would have to change a lot about their lifestyle to qualify (we know they're working on building credit, but having all your income be cash you can't really document is not going to work for a lender). But hey, I'm rooting for them.

» Learn more: How the Fed affects mortgage rates

Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away. What's your zip code? Do you want to purchase or refinance? Select your option Purchase Refinance What's your property type? Select your option Single family home Condo Townhouse How do you plan to use this property? Select your option Primary residence Secondary home Investment property GET STARTED Won't affect your credit score

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

With rates where they are right now, you could start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.88% or higher — but there just aren't too many people for whom that's true.

Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

The rate you see advertised is a sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points. That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders

Explore more on How to Move in 2026

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