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Another day, another substantial swing. This one's lower, but don't count on it starting a trend: We keep seeing mortgage rates move back and forth, but no one's expecting rates to take a dive. If you're watching this space because you're waiting to refinance, it's unlikely your wait is about to end.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 7.13% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is 25 basis points lower than yesterday and unchanged from a week ago. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

The amount of day-to-day discrepancy we've been seeing prompted me to take a little cruise around the web this morning to see what 30-year rates lenders are advertising. Mortgage lenders' rates are never identical, but when we're seeing rapid change, the gaps between lenders tend to widen — and that's for sure what I saw. I looked at six different lenders, and saw a nearly 70-basis-point difference between the highest and lowest APRs. (And yes, that was looking for the same loan amount, location and so on.)

My point is, whether you're looking to buy or refinance, make sure to shop multiple lenders. You're the same candidate bringing the same financials to each one, but you could end up with extremely different rate quotes. And it pays to compare. Freddie Mac estimates that comparing at least two lenders could save you up to $600 per year in interest. Compare four or more, and that savings is over $1,200 annually.

Here are the average APRs we're seeing today, as well as movement over the past month for context. For more, keep reading below the charts.

Mortgage type Today's APR 30-year fixed mortgage 7.13% 15-year fixed mortgage 6.34% 5-year adjustable 6.82%

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 Kate on Rates

📈 What influences mortgage rates?

Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

Mortgage rates may be lower today, but like I mentioned above, it's been more of a seesaw than a ski slope — and we may be about to hit the high side again. The latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is due out tomorrow morning. Recently, when rates have moved higher, inflation's been in the mix.

Strong inflation's generally bad for borrowing, including to buy a home, because higher interest rates are the remedy. Raising the federal funds rate (the short-term borrowing rate the central bankers of the Federal Reserve actually set) is the Fed's main tactic for managing inflation. While the Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, its decisions influence the entire economy. That includes mortgage lenders, who tend to adjust rates ahead of its decisions.

We already know how PCE's likely to go, since it's the last of the three big inflation measures to be released. We've already gotten last month's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index. October's CPI came in worse than predicted, showing widespread price increases. (When most of the increase is driven by one area, it's easier to be optimistic that inflation can be contained.) And October’s PPI showed wholesale inflation climbed at its fastest pace in almost four years. PPI measures the price businesses pay for things, so it's often a preview of what consumers could face once those costs get passed along.

Predictions for October PCE aren't great, so at this point the hope is that the numbers aren't even worse than expected. And again, PCE's out tomorrow morning. We'll know whether we're getting seconds (actually, thirds) of bad October inflation news well before the turkey hits the table on Thursday.

Markets are currently anticipating a quarter-point hike at the Fed's December meeting. Even though that'll remain the most likely outcome, a poor showing from PCE could spark speculation about a half-point hike. That probably won't be good for mortgage rates.

But back to the upcoming holiday: Markets will be closed on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday's a half day, so we'll all have a bit of a break this week. Mortgage rates don't move much when the markets aren't moving. I won't be here to talk to you about mortgage rates, either, 'cause NerdWallet gives us Thursday and Friday off. Happy Thanksgiving!

» Learn more: How the Fed affects mortgage rates

Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away. What's your zip code? Do you want to purchase or refinance? Select your option Purchase Refinance What's your property type? Select your option Single family home Condo Townhouse How do you plan to use this property? Select your option Primary residence Secondary home Investment property GET STARTED Won't affect your credit score

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

With rates where they are right now, you could start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.63% or higher — but there just aren't too many people for whom that's true.

Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

The rate you see advertised is a sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points. That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders

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