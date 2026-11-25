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Mortgage rates are a little lower this morning, and where they'll go next isn't totally clear.

The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked down to 7.05% APR, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. This is eight basis points lower than yesterday and 33 basis points lower than a week ago. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

Inflation data out this morning looks, at first glance, like bad news for mortgage rates. But depending on how markets react, we could actually see lower mortgage rates. Keep reading after the charts for all the details.

Below are the average APRs we're seeing today, as well as movement over the past month for perspective.

P.S. Markets will be closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving, and Black Friday's a half day, and mortgage rates don't move much when the markets aren't moving. I won't be here to talk to you about mortgage rates, either, 'cause NerdWallet gives us Thursday and Friday off. Happy Thanksgiving!

Mortgage type Today's APR 30-year fixed mortgage 7.05% 15-year fixed mortgage 6.55% 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage 6.79%

Average mortgage rates, last 30 days

» Take the next step: Compare mortgage rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🤓 Kate on Rates

📈 What influences mortgage rates?

Mortgage rates are constantly changing, since a major part of how rates are set depends on reactions to new inflation reports, job numbers, Fed meetings, global news ... you name it. For example, even tiny changes in the bond market can shift mortgage pricing.

What's happening now

Like I mentioned above, it's not totally obvious where mortgage rates will head next. Let's walk through the two scenarios.

Here's why rates could go up: This morning, we got October's Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, also known as PCE. It's the last measure of inflation to come out each month, but it's also the Federal Reserve's preferred metric, so PCE gets a lot of attention.

The stats came in mostly as predicted, though it's not like the predictions were good — inflation's been overly strong for a while. But the core year-over-year figure, which came in a tenth of a percent over predictions, could prove troublesome. Core PCE removes categories that can be extra volatile, so it's considered a measure that shows the underlying trend. In this case, the underlying trend is Not Good.

It's already pretty much a lock that we'll see a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting, because yes, raising the federal funds rate is the Fed's main tool for taming inflation. The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates, but a rate-hiking cycle from the central bankers definitely keeps upward pressure on borrowing costs.

On the other hand, here's why that same inflation data could help rates go down: Over the past several days, we've watched the stock market go on a wild ride, with the Anthropic IPO and the return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Yesterday, things weren't looking good for tech stocks, and these inflation numbers could make it even worse.

The amount that tech companies have borrowed to fund AI buildout is a significant concern for investors, since companies will have to cover those costs before investors see any profits. It's already a big task, and if everything costs more thanks to inflation, it's that much harder.

This AI-related anxiety is rough on the stock market, but it's been a boon for Treasury bonds. More demand for bonds pushes up bond prices, which brings down bond yields (basically, the return investors get on a bond). Mortgage rates for 30-year loans are generally benchmarked to the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, so here's why you care about all of this: Lower Treasury yields means lower mortgage rates, too. If investors keep stressing about inflation eating into tech profits, we could see mortgage rates continue to move lower.

What's on tap for next week

That was a lot of info on inflation, but inflation's not the only major metric influencing rates.

Let's back up for a second. The Federal Reserve tries to keep the economy steady by focusing on two key goals, often referred to as the Fed's dual mandate. One side is price stability — keeping inflation reasonable. The other is maximum employment, meaning those who want to work are able to find jobs.

Next week we'll shift our focus to the employment side of the Federal Reserve's mandate, because the first week of the month is always all about employment data. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, we'll kick things off with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). JOLTS can tip us off to trends in the labor market; stuff like whether folks are leaving jobs voluntarily or if companies have openings that are going unfilled.

On Wednesday, payroll firm ADP will release its monthly employment stats. ADP is looking at its own payroll data to get an idea of how the job market is growing or contracting. The numbers don't include the public sector, but ADP often provides a preview of how the jobs report will go.

The Employment Situation Summary, better known as the jobs report, drops on Friday. This is the big one, since it tells us the nation's unemployment rate. The jobs report's other major stat is, similar to ADP, how many jobs the economy added or lost in the previous month. Unlike ADP though, the jobs report is inclusive of everybody in the public and private sectors.

Lately the labor market's been looking super healthy, which is great news for the economy but less positive for mortgage rates. When hiring's strong, the Fed can feel safer raising the federal funds rate (that's the short-term borrowing rate the central bankers adjust). Higher rates tend to discourage businesses from borrowing and expanding, so if the job market's on shaky footing, the central bankers are going to be cautious about raising the benchmark rate.

What we're seeing now though, where inflation is clearly the problem and employment's just fine, is a recipe for higher rates. Again, the Fed doesn't control mortgage rates, but the central bank being in rate-hike mode puts upward pressure on mortgage rates.

If we were to see employment falter in this latest round of numbers, it still probably wouldn't change the Fed's plan. That would be one poor month for the labor market versus months upon months of inflation running rampant — so yeah, they'll keep an eye on jobs, but inflation's still the scourge.

Our most likely source of lower mortgage rates in the short term is what I described above; investors who are leery of inflation and the promise of AI looking to the safe harbor of the bond market.

» Learn more: How the Fed affects mortgage rates

Explore mortgages today and get started on your homeownership goals Get personalized rates. Your lender matches are just a few questions away. What's your zip code? Do you want to purchase or refinance? Select your option Purchase Refinance What's your property type? Select your option Single family home Condo Townhouse How do you plan to use this property? Select your option Primary residence Secondary home Investment property GET STARTED Won't affect your credit score

🔁 Should I refinance?

Refinancing might make sense if today’s rates are at least 0.5 to 0.75 of a percentage point lower than your current rate (and if you plan to stay in your home long enough to break even on closing costs).

With rates where they are right now, you could start considering a refi if your current rate is around 7.55% or higher — but there just aren't too many people for whom that's true.

Also consider your goals: Are you trying to lower your monthly payment, shorten your loan term or turn home equity into cash? For example, you might be more comfortable with paying a higher rate for a cash-out refinance than you would for a rate-and-term refinance, so long as the overall costs are lower than if you kept your original mortgage and added a HELOC or home equity loan.

If you're looking for a lower rate, use NerdWallet's refinance calculator to estimate savings and understand how long it would take to break even on the costs of refinancing.

» Time to refi? Compare refinance rates from NerdWallet’s top lenders

🏡 Should I start shopping for a home?

There is no universal “right” time to start shopping — what matters is whether you can comfortably afford a mortgage now at today’s rates.

If the answer is yes, don’t get too hung up on whether you could be missing out on lower rates later; you can refinance down the road. Focus on getting preapproved, comparing lender offers, and understanding what monthly payment works for your budget.

NerdWallet’s affordability calculator can help you estimate your potential monthly payment. If a new home isn’t in the cards right now, there are still things you can do to strengthen your buyer profile. Take this time to pay down existing debts and build your down payment savings. Not only will this free up more cash flow for a future mortgage payment, it can also get you a better interest rate when you’re ready to buy.

» Is now a good time to buy? See NerdWallet’s analysis

🔒 Should I lock my rate?

If you already have a quote you’re happy with, you should consider locking your mortgage rate, especially if your lender offers a float-down option. A float-down lets you take advantage of a better rate if the market drops during your lock period.

Rate locks protect you from increases while your loan is processed, and with the market forever bouncing around, that peace of mind can be worth it.

🤓 Nerdy Reminder: Rates can change daily, and even hourly. If you’re happy with the deal you have, it’s okay to commit.

» Stay informed: Check out NerdWallet's mortgage news hub for all our latest coverage.

🧐 Why is the rate I saw online different from the quote I got?

The rate you see advertised is a sample rate — usually for a borrower with perfect credit, making a big down payment, and paying for mortgage points. That won't match every buyer's circumstances.

In addition to market factors outside of your control, your customized quote depends on your:

Credit score

Debt-to-income ratio

Employment history

Down payment

Type of mortgage

Location and property type

Loan amount

Even two people with similar credit scores might get different rates, depending on their overall financial profiles.

» Get the best rate for you: How to get the best mortgage rate

👀 If I apply now, can I get the rate I saw today?

Maybe — but even personalized rate quotes can change until you lock. That’s because lenders adjust pricing multiple times a day in response to market changes.

» Doing your research? Compare NerdWallet’s best mortgage lenders

Explore more on How to Move in 2026

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