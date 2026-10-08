Mortgage Rates Are Up Again This Week — How Can Home Buyers Cope?

This is the fourth week in a row that mortgage rates have moved up in double-digit increments.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose 15 points to 7.41% APR in the week ending Oct. 8, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.) We calculate our weekly average using daily APRs recorded over the past five business days.

That substantial week-over-week change pales in comparison to the month-over-month. Mortgage rates have shot up a whopping 67 basis points over the past month. That's a huge jump, and it's eating into home shoppers' budgets.

Say you can handle a $3,000 monthly principal-and-interest payment. A month ago, a $463,000 home would have been in your price range. At today's average rate, the maximum you could comfortably afford is $432,900. In just a month, you've lost over $30,000 in buying power.

Higher mortgage interest rates have already sent buyers looking for workarounds. A report released Monday by real estate tech firm ICE Mortgage Technologies noted that adjustable-rate mortgages have been gaining in popularity in recent months. But if you don't want to deal with the complexity of an ARM, let's talk through two much simpler ways you can get a lower mortgage rate.

Mortgage points: Less discount, but longer lasting

“Buying down” your rate means prepaying mortgage interest to shave some basis points off the interest rate. Buying mortgage points is one way to do that. Fair warning: Though mortgage points are sometimes called discount points, they don't come cheap.

Mortgage points are units of prepaid interest. Generally, you pay 1% of your total loan amount to bring down your rate a quarter of a percentage point, a.k.a. 25 basis points. It adds to your closing costs, but decreases the amount of interest you pay over the life of the loan. Mortgage points give you a permanent buydown. As long as you keep the same loan, you've got that discount on the rate.

"As long as you keep the same loan" can be a pretty big caveat. To actually get your money's worth on the points, you need to feel confident that you're going to keep both the home and the loan for a while. Points are only really worth it once you've hit the break-even — that's when you've saved more in interest than you paid for the points. If you sell or refinance before breaking even, the points didn't actually save you money.

Despite their drawbacks, points are popular. As of August, when mortgage rates were nearly a percentage point below their current level, one in eight borrowers were buying at least two points, according to numbers from real estate tech firm ICE Mortgage Technologies. It's a safe bet that as rates have climbed, so have the number of buyers paying for mortgage points.

The norm is for buyers to pay for their own points, but … what if you asked the seller for some funds? Nationwide, the housing market's been coming into a better balance , so buyers are finally starting to have more leverage. (Note that this isn't true everywhere — if you're near New York City or in San Francisco, for example, sellers still have the upper hand).

It's definitely worth considering whether asking for this kind of seller concession — cash at closing to pay for points — would make sense. Your real estate agent or mortgage broker can help you math out if you’ll get a bigger benefit asking for closing costs instead of asking for a price reduction.

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Temporary buydowns: Deeper discount, but shorter term

Points aren't the only option. A temporary buydown can get you a bigger discount, though only for the first few years of the mortgage. Temporary buydowns tend to work in much larger increments than points. Usually, it's one percentage point off the mortgage rate per year.

Here's how a temporary buydown works. A 2-1 buydown would drop your interest rate two percentage points for the first year of the loan, one percentage point for the second year of the loan, and then you'd start paying the full cost in year three. Say you got a mortgage with a 7% rate (just to simplify using a round number) and a 2-1 buydown. The first year you'd pay a 5% interest rate, the second year 6%, and then after that you'd be at the full 7%.

Temporary buydowns aren't utilized very much. As of August, fewer than 2% of purchase loans used temporary buydowns, per ICE Mortgage Technologies. But folks who did use them are really looking to save: ICE notes that 30% of purchasers using temporary buydowns also bought at least one point.

The biggest catch, of course, is that the discount is temporary. You also have to qualify for the loan at the full rate. But hey, those savings can be extra helpful given how expensive starting off in a new home can be. Plus, since the buydown only lasts a few years and is usually paid for by someone else, breaking even isn't really an issue.

Wait, did I just say "usually paid for by someone else"? Yes, I did.

Temporary buydowns are often associated with new construction, because they're a common incentive offered by builders. But some mortgage lenders offer buydowns, too. And again, your other option: Ask the seller to pay for the buydown. (You could pay for it yourself, but c'mon, negotiate!)

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