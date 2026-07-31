Each month, the NerdWallet Homebuying Climate Index puts a single number — and a familiar weather label — on how favorable conditions are for home buyers. For July, our analysis of current data puts the Climate Index at 54.2 out of 100, keeping the index in Partly Cloudy territory for the 48th straight month as most variables hold relatively steady.
NerdWallet's Homebuying Climate Index combines five indicators linked to homebuying activity: mortgage rates, home price growth, disposable income, unemployment and building permits. Below, we break down what's affecting recent conditions, how today compares with the past three decades and what it means if you're weighing whether to buy.
Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey
Lower mortgage rates make borrowing more affordable, so they're weighted heavily in our Climate Index — if mortgage rates move down, that will quickly push the Index toward Sunny. Unfortunately, that's not what's happening this month.
Mortgage rates averaged 6.49% in June, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey. And July’s average mortgage rate has reached 6.51% — the highest in nearly a year. And we don’t expect much improvement in the short term. As conflict in the Middle East drags on, that puts upward pressure on oil prices, which means inflation and mortgage rates are likely to stay elevated.
Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency
We track the FHFA’s Home Price Index and record month-over-month changes, with positive motion pushing the Climate Index upward. You might think higher home prices are automatically bad for potential buyers, but we look at this variable as an indicator of a healthy, active housing market: Is demand strong? Are sales brisk enough to create some competition and encourage sellers to list? And are buyers confident that home values won’t fall right after they buy?
While home price growth has slowed from the fast-appreciating months of 2021-2022, we’re still seeing mostly positive month-over-month numbers this year. Still, any upward movement has been small, meaning this variable’s positive impact on the Index is limited.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
An increase in real disposable income means people have more money left to spend or save after taxes (adjusted for inflation). We track this variable as a month-over-month change. Though it tends to move in a narrow range, income growth means take-home pay will stretch further — toward a down payment or mortgage payment, for example.
Positive momentum for incomes, especially relative to inflation, can help improve the climate for homebuying. That’s what we’re seeing now, though the upward movement in recent months has been relatively small — so this variable isn’t really boosting our Index.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
If more people are steadily employed, more people are likely to qualify for a mortgage and feel confident committing to one. A low unemployment rate will strengthen our Climate Index.
That’s what we’re seeing currently. Even though you might be hearing stories of layoffs or know people who are having a hard time looking for work, the labor market is broadly holding up — especially from a historical perspective. The most recent unemployment rate of 4.2%, released July 2, is doing a lot to prop up the Index this month.