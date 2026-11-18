Chase is growing its roster of airline transfer partners to include Qantas Frequent Flyer and Cathay Pacific Asia Miles.
That’ll bump the number of Chase’s transfer partners to 16, with 12 airline and four hotel loyalty programs. The new partners, which are live as of Nov. 18, 2026, will transfer at a 1:1 ratio from Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
You’ll need an eligible Chase card, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, to transfer points.
New partners mean better award availability
Qantas and Cathay Pacific are the flag carriers for Australia and Hong Kong, respectively.
Both airlines are part of the Oneworld alliance, which includes U.S. carriers like American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. They also maintain relationships with non-alliance partners.
Your best shot at award seats on Qantas and Cathay Pacific flights is often through their own programs. That’s because airlines typically release the most award availability to their own loyalty program members.
While some partner airline programs might offer cheaper award pricing, it can be harder to find award availability through them. That’s why having points and miles with the airline you want to fly on can be so valuable.
This is especially helpful for airlines that operate highly sought-after routes or premium cabin products. For example, Cathay Pacific's Aria Suite in business class is a popular choice for flyers. It's available on select flights from Hong Kong to North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia, so check the seat map before booking. For example, Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite in business class is a popular choice for flyers and is only available on select routes.
Meanwhile, Qantas is expected to start flying the world's longest commercial route in October 2027 between Sydney and London, as part of its Project Sunrise initiative. It’s also slated to launch nonstop flights between Sydney and New York the following year.
Those seats aren’t on sale yet, but they’re likely to be highly coveted for award travelers.
Here’s how to rack up more Chase points
These additions aren’t particularly exciting if you already have access to other transferable currencies like Capital One miles, which transfer 1:1 to both Qantas and Cathay Pacific.
However, if you’re all in on Chase points, these new airline partners can unlock more award redemption opportunities.
The best way to earn a large tranche of Chase points is through a welcome offer, available to new applicants on select cards. If you’re looking to add a card that earns Chase points to your wallet, here are some options:
Cards that earn Ultimate Rewards®
Annual fee
Welcome offer
Rewards
• 5x points on all Chase Travel℠ purchases (exclusions apply).
• 5x on Lyft rides and Peloton equipment (for a limited time; terms apply).
• 3x points on dining, takeout and eligible delivery worldwide.
• 3x points for online grocery purchases (exclusions apply).
• 3x points for vacation homes booked through platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.
• 3x points on gas and EV charging.
• 3x points on some streaming services.
• 2x points on all other travel.
• 1x point on all other purchases.
• 8 points per $1 spent on all travel booked through Chase.
• 4 points per $1 spent on bookings directly through an airline or hotel.
• 3 points per $1 spent on dining, takeout and eligible delivery worldwide.
• 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
8 points per $1 on all purchases booked through Chase, including The Edit.
5 points per $1 on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
4 points per $1 spent on flights and hotels booked direct.
3 points per $1 on social media and search engine advertising.
1 point per $1 on all other purchases.
• 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel, shipping, select advertising, internet, cable and phone services business categories each account anniversary year.
• 5 points per $1 spent on Lyft rides through Sept. 30, 2027.
• 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Top photo courtesy of Qantas.
How to maximize your rewards
You want a travel credit card that prioritizes what’s important to you. Here are some of the best travel credit cards of 2026:
Flexibility, point transfers and a large bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
No annual fee: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Flat-rate travel rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Bonus travel rewards and high-end perks: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Luxury perks: American Express Platinum Card®
Business travelers: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card