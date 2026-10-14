Delta One Upgrades Its Food and Amenities

Delta Air Lines is elevating the menu and service in Delta One, its lie-flat business class cabin, and passengers may start to see these changes as early as November 2026. That’ll give flyers a taste of the more premium service without waiting for the new Delta One suites (announced in April 2026) that will take to the skies in 2027.
Some of the highlights include a new Delta One burger and roasted sea bass entree, a longer window to pre-select meals and the limited-time return of the Bombas socks as an amenity on certain routes.
Delta One is available on select domestic and international flights. The Delta One fare from Los Angeles to New York regularly costs more than $2,000, or 200,000 Delta SkyMiles, though you can sometimes book through partner airlines such as Flying Blue or Virgin Atlantic for fewer miles.
I was invited to try out some of the new meals and amenities before their debut on transoceanic Delta One routes departing Los Angeles in November 2026.
Here’s what Delta One flyers have to look forward to as the rollout expands to other cities.
New onboard food and drinks
Delta collaborated with Simon Hulstone, one of the U.K.’s most celebrated chefs, to bring the “Michelin mindset” to the Delta One menus.
Building on the success of the Shake Shack burger available in first class on select routes, Delta One will offer its own burger, featuring wagyu beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and cornichons. This burger is already a popular choice at the Delta One lounges. But for people flying from airports without a Delta One lounge or people who bought Business Basic fares without lounge access, it’s nice to get this in the air.
My favorite of the dishes I tried was the roasted sea bass. It was melt-in-your-mouth tender, and it erased any preconceived notions of dry or smelly fish on an airplane.
Other new dishes include a creamy risotto, braised lamb, beef short rib, macaroni and cheese, chicken Caesar salad and a chicken salad croissant.
As for drinks, the Blanton’s Kentucky bourbon and Japanese Dassai sake (on the flights to and from Tokyo-Haneda) will be added to the menu in fall 2026. In spring 2027, two new cocktails, a paloma and a Hugo spritz, will get added to the mix, as well. Both cocktails will be available as mocktails, too.
More choices
As airlines race to offer more premium or luxury experiences, they’ve also added more customization. For Delta One passengers, that’ll translate to more menu options and more flexibility around meals and sleep.
Delta will expand the pre-selection meal options to lighter bites and gluten-free meals. They’ll also extend the window of time for passengers to choose their meals before departure, now 18 hours instead of 24 hours. That makes Delta the only U.S. airline to offer pre-orders that close to departure.
Passengers can also opt out of a long meal service to prioritize sleep. Instead of a full breakfast, Delta One flyers will have the option of a quick cup of coffee and a croissant before landing.
“Luxury is about having the experience designed around you — today’s premium traveler values choice as much as quality,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta’s senior vice president of brand experience, in a press release.
Added amenities
Delta One’s new winter collection of its Missoni amenity kits will start flying Nov. 3, 2026. These amenity kits include Grown Alchemist skincare, a Marvis dental kit, an eye mask and more.
Select routes will also include a pair of exclusive Bombas socks that say “Fly Delta Jets.”
Plus, Delta One flyers will get an extra “cuddle” pillow for some added comfort while sleeping.
And soon, new seats
These Delta One enhancements build on Delta’s investment of over $1 billion in its fleet, including redesigning the Delta One suites on its new A350-1000 planes and refreshed A330-200/300 planes.
The new suites feature lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, meaning every suite has aisle access. The suites on the sides of the plane are angled toward the window.
The seats themselves measure 81 inches long, and offer plenty of useful places for storage, including a purse hook, a place to keep eyeglasses, laptop storage, a passport holder and wireless charging. The seatback entertainment screen measures 24 inches.
Delta One passengers will see some of the new menu items, choices and amenities roll out before the end of the year, but the new seats aren’t expected to start flying until summer 2027.
Top photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
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