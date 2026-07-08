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Delta’s New Basic Fares Cut Perks in Premium Cabins
The airline has started selling basic fares for its premium cabins.
Benjamin Din is a lead travel writer at NerdWallet. He previously was a technology reporter at Politico, where he authored a daily newsletter covering tech and telecom policy.
Benjamin loves to travel — both for work and for fun. He’s reported from three continents and visited more than 55 countries. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle and The (Johannesburg) Star, as well as covered two Olympics with NBC Sports.
His goal is to visit a new country and a new state each year.
Claire Tsosie is a managing editor for the Travel Rewards team at NerdWallet. She started her career on the credit cards team as a writer, then worked as an editor on New Markets. Her work has been featured by Forbes, USA Today and The Associated Press.
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Delta Air Lines is now selling basic fares in its premium cabins, including business class, first class and premium economy. Passengers will be able to get a discounted fare in exchange for losing perks like lounge access, seat selection and an extra checked bag.
Instead of offering a single bundled fare that includes a set of standard perks, Delta passengers will now need to pay up for certain benefits that were previously included with the entry-level fare. That change could be frustrating for travelers accustomed to these perks coming standard — especially because this new structure gives the airline room to raise prices for those benefits down the road.
Here’s what you need to know about Delta’s new basic-branded fares.
What Delta’s new basic restrictions entail
Delta is offering three new basic fares: Delta First Basic, Delta Premium Select Basic and Basic Business (for Delta One flights).
Like Delta Main Basic and Delta Comfort Basic, these new basic fares will offer a common set of restrictions, including:
Seat assignments received after check-in.
Reduced mileage earning rate.
One fewer checked bag.
No upgrades.
No complimentary changes or cancellations, including same-day confirmed or standby.
“This expansion gives customers more ways to choose the Delta experience that best fits their trip, and a new way to access our premium-tier products,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.
While you can book Delta Main Basic with award miles, you’ll only find these basic premium fares with cash bookings.
Basic Business tickets to drop Delta One ground benefits
One of the best perks of flying in Delta One is the experience on the ground, including access to Delta One’s premium check-in areas and Delta One Lounges at select airports.
Starting Jan. 19, 2027, travelers flying on a Basic Business ticket will no longer be eligible to access these exclusive amenities. If you want these benefits, you’ll need to purchase a Delta One Classic or Extra ticket instead.
Premium cabin benefits used to come standard on premium cabin fares, but now that's changing. Flyers who choose premium cabins for the ground experience, including lounge access, free seat selection and an extra bag, will lose those defaults under the new basic fares.
In the short term, basic fares could be a less expensive way to experience premium cabins. But over time, they could pave the way for Delta to raise prices for those premium benefits. Flyers might wonder whether Delta’s basic fares will actually be cheaper than what the airline was charging before the change — or if it’s just another way to raise Delta One Classic prices.
Still, Delta’s moves aren’t unexpected. In fact, the airline hasn’t been shy about its plans to introduce basic fares across all of its cabins. The move follows United Airlines, which was the first U.S. carrier to roll out basic-branded fares for premium products with similarly pared-back perks.
If you're booking a premium fare and want to get all the premium benefits, book a Delta One Classic or Extra fare rather than Basic. And if you're booking a Basic premium fare, be aware of the tradeoffs.