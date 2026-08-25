Earn 60,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 60,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn up to 110,000 United MileagePlus bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after spending $5,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months of opening an account (100K + 10K more miles with an authorized user).

Earn up to 110,000 United MileagePlus bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after spending $5,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months of opening an account (100K + 10K more miles with an authorized user).

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

United Airlines is adding flights to European destinations next summer, thanks to a brand-new airplane. The Airbus A321XLR is a single-aisle plane that allows the airline to fly to destinations that might not have enough demand to fill a larger jet. American Airlines was the first U.S. airline to fly the aircraft in 2025.

Starting April 2027, United will fly A321XLRs from Newark to Luxembourg City, Luxembourg; Marseille, France; Ibiza, Spain; and Valencia, Spain. It will also fly from Washington, D.C., to Toulouse, France.

I was invited to tour the aircraft as part of United’s summer route announcement. Here’s what flyers can expect onboard next summer.

United’s A321XLR layout

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The A321XLR is a narrowbody jet, meaning it has one aisle with seats on either side. The aircraft, which comes equipped with free Starlink Wi-Fi for United MileagePlus members , has 150 seats. Here’s the breakdown:

That means 32 of the available seats are a premium offering — more than 20% of the total seats. While this plane has 10 rows of first class, a similar Airbus A321neo typically has only five rows of first class, and no premium plus cabin.

On the A321XLR, the economy cabin doesn’t start until the middle of the aircraft — behind the set of exit rows.

» Learn more: The complete guide to United MileagePlus

Polaris suites with privacy doors

The A321XLR will come with lie-flat Polaris business class seats and sliding privacy doors — a first for United on a narrowbody plane.

“This seat has been designed specifically to create a widebody experience on a narrowbody aircraft,” said Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, at the event.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

While every seat has both window and aisle access, passengers face away from the window, which will be disappointing for those who love staring out at the clouds.

I found the seat to be comfortable with ample shoulder space, and it draws in many of the same design elements that United used for its ultra-premium “Elevated” Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

However, I spoke with a frequent flyer with United’s top-tier Premier 1K status who was 6'4" and they said it would have been difficult to maneuver in the space if they were any taller.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The seats also come with upgraded screens that swivel out and are significantly larger than what you’d usually get on a United narrowbody plane.

In terms of storage, there’s a shelf cubby with a mirror where you can store miscellaneous items, as well as a smaller table area that comes with a wireless charging pad. You also have a dedicated area to store your glasses, which I found to be a thoughtful touch.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

To put your seat into lie-flat mode, use the touchscreen that also allows you to adjust lumbar support and illuminate the seat’s “do not disturb” indicator.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Premium Plus recliner seats

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

United’s Premium Plus section might be the sleeper hit on this plane, and a United representative was quick to point out that the seats were slightly wider than similar Premium Plus seats on different aircraft types.

I’ve often struggled with storage space on past Premium Plus flights, so I really liked the different storage areas incorporated into the seat, such as the small slot beneath the screen, the seatback pocket, a water bottle holder and additional space beneath the cocktail tray.

There’s also a divider that slides out if you need some extra privacy from your neighbor.

🤓 Nerdy Tip The fast-charging USB-C ports found at your seat are capable of charging a laptop.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Economy seats (with some fun upgrades)

The economy section has some of the most interesting upgrades on the plane, including a snack bar at the back and a single row with blocked middle seats.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

While the vast majority of rows have three seats on each side of the plane, the third Economy Plus row comes with blocked middle seats — akin to what you’d find when flying business class within Europe.

There’s a fixed table that can support up to 300 pounds in the middle seat, which allows passengers in the row to have additional elbow room. However, the table can’t be removed, so you also won’t be able to lift the armrests. The seatback screen is shut off for that middle seat as well.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

In the back of the cabin, you’ll find three lavatories for Premium Plus and economy passengers (with one in front for Polaris flyers).

United also took out a row of seats in the back to add a snack bar, allowing you to grab a quick bite to eat or something to drink.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

My favorite part is the seatback screen, which felt humongous for an economy seat. I do wish the tray tables were slightly larger though.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

How can I fly on the Airbus A321XLR?

United’s newest plane will start on domestic flights in September 2026, before it begins international service on Dec. 1. To start, you can expect to find it on routes from Washington Dulles International Airport to Amsterdam and Dublin.

However, you’ll need to wait until 2027 if you want to fly it to the smaller European cities in Luxembourg, France and Spain. The biggest benefit of these routes is that you’ll be able to avoid a European layover, which can be a hassle as the European Union faces implementation struggles with its new Entry/Exit System.

Explore more on Travel

Add as a preferred source on Google