Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Up to 90,000 Miles + 500 PQP Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Intro offer Up to 90,000 Miles + 500 PQP Earn 500 Premier qualifying points after your first purchase and 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

1x-4x 4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

Rewards rate 1x-4x 4x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. 1x mile on all other purchases. Miles

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Up to 100,000 Miles + 2,000 PQP Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

Intro offer Up to 100,000 Miles + 2,000 PQP Earn 90,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an employee card in the first 3 months your account is open.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

1x-2x 2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases.

Rewards rate 1x-2x 2x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. 1x mile on all other purchases. Miles

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Up to 80,000 Miles Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

Intro offer Up to 80,000 Miles Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles when you add an authorized user in the first 3 months your account is open.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

1x-3x 3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases.

Rewards rate 1x-3x 3x miles on eligible United® purchases. 2x miles on dining and hotel stays when booked with the hotel. 1x mile on all other purchases. Miles

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

You’ll no longer have to go to the basement to get into a United Club at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The brand-new United Club in the new IAD Concourse E spans nearly 40,000 square feet across an upstairs floor and can seat 630 passengers, making it a significant upgrade to the carrier’s existing lounge portfolio at the airport. It’s the second-largest United Club after its newest lounge in Houston, which opened just weeks earlier.

The new lounge by gates E14 and E16 opens to customers Nov. 10, 2026. United invited me to a media preview of the lounge, and here’s what you can expect inside.

United Club layout and design

The lounge features several nods to D.C.’s iconic landmarks and monuments, as well as the region’s natural beauty.

When you first enter the lounge, you’ll need to scan your boarding pass and then head up the escalators (stairs and elevators are also available) to get to the lounge.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

One of my favorite design features as a former D.C. resident is that escalator ride up, which has been recreated to feel like you’re inside a Metro station.

Thankfully, the escalator ride is not as long as at some stations. Looking at you, Dupont Circle!

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Once you're upstairs, you’ll walk into the heart of the lounge, with two buffet stations, a centerpiece bar and plenty of seating options, whether you’re traveling as a group or by yourself. (More on food and beverage options later.)

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

It’s impossible to miss the soaring ceilings in this lounge, especially compared to the bunker-like atmosphere at some of the existing United Clubs.

Don’t forget to look up, where you’ll see a cherry blossom sculpture, an homage to one of the region’s most popular attractions.

There are also two additional lounging areas on both sides of the central area. One is inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains, which you can see in the distance.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The other has a cherry blossom theme, with light fixtures that branch out from the ceiling.

Massive windows run throughout the lounge, allowing in tons of natural light and offering fantastic views of the airfield. United has a major presence at IAD, so expect to see plenty of United planes.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Food and beverage options

The United Club has a full kitchen, allowing it to offer upgraded food options compared to its existing lounges at IAD.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

You can expect to find sandwiches, salads and hot protein dishes. The lounge also had a ramen bar and a chili bar set up during my visit.

The two buffet stations are located right next to each other, with a dessert station in between.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

If you want something to drink, you can head to the bar or one of the hydration stations throughout the space.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

There’s plenty of seating at the bar, which has a double archway design. There are also large TVs if you’re trying to keep up with one of Washington’s many sports teams.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

Wellness amenities

The United Club has eight phone booths for those who need to make a call. They’re split between the two lounging areas in the club.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

You'll also find a single-stall private restroom, a wellness room, and dedicated men’s and women’s restrooms.

There are no showers in this lounge. To access a shower in a United lounge, you’ll need to head to the Polaris Lounge, reserved exclusively for eligible business class passengers flying on United and select partner airlines.

How to get into the United Club

You can access the United Club by holding elite status, a lounge membership, the right credit card or an eligible premium cabin ticket.

If there’s availability, United sells day passes at the door for flights departing within three hours. You’ll also need a valid same-day boarding pass on a United or Star Alliance flight.

Holding the right credit card is probably the easiest way to get in. United’s most high-end card comes with a United Club membership, while others might offer one-time passes.

Is the IAD United Club worth visiting?

If you’re looking for a United lounge, the newest club in Concourse E is where you want to be. It offers more space, lots of light and elevated food options compared to other United Clubs.

Its massive footprint could also ease overcrowding, a common complaint with other lounges.

One thing to consider is location. The concourses at IAD are spread out, and you may need to take a mobile lounge or train to get there. If you want to check out the lounge, make sure you give yourself enough time to get to your gate.

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