American Express Gold Card Unveils New and Updated Benefits
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The American Express® Gold Card is revamping its benefits as part of the card’s 60th anniversary celebration.
Starting April 30, 2026, holders of the $325-annual-fee card (see rates and fees) will receive new and updated benefits including elevated Membership Rewards points, enhanced credits and limited-time offers.
New and updated ongoing benefits
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels: Cardholders will earn 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com. Previously, the card earned only 2 points on prepaid hotels booked this way.
- Hertz Five Star Status: This includes benefits like vehicle upgrades when available, skipping the counter at select locations and adding an additional driver at no additional cost, among others. The card did not previously offer this benefit. Enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration required. Terms apply.
- New dining partners: American Express has added Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonder to its list of dining partners. The two restaurants will replace Goldbelly and Wine.com, which were previously included alongside Grubhub, Five Guys and The Cheesecake Factory. With the card, holders receive up to a $120 annual dining credit (doled out in monthly $10 credits) on their account that can be applied toward purchases made with select partners. Enrollment required; terms apply.
Limited-time perks
- Uber One Membership Credit: Holders of the American Express® Gold Card will receive a one-time statement credit, up to $96, when they use their card to pay for an annual Uber One membership. This offer is available from April 30 through Oct. 30, 2026. Enrollment is required. This is in addition to the card’s ongoing Uber Cash benefit, which offers cardholders up to $120 a year in Uber Cash (dolled out in $10 monthly allotments that don’t roll over from month to month). Enrollment required; terms apply.
- Hilton Honors points transfer bonus: From April 30 through May 30, 2026, cardholders get a 20% points bonus when they transfer their Membership Rewards points to a Hilton Honors account. (Note that this offer is available for all eligible cardholders enrolled in the Membership Rewards program, not solely holders of the American Express® Gold Card.)
- Amex Travel Offers at The Hotel Collection: Cardholders have access to special offers from a selection of more than 250 properties within AmEx’s curated collection of hotel properties, The Hotel Collection. Special offers include complimentary third- and fourth-night stays, discounts off select rooms and stays, credit to use toward eligible charges and more. Note that there’s a two-night minimum for The Hotel Collection. This offer is available from April 30 through July 15, 2026. Terms apply.
- Additional Amex Offers: Starting April 30, 2026, eligible cardholders have access to a selection of curated Amex Offers across various merchants. Enrollment required. Terms apply.
Apart from the upgraded benefits listed, other terms and perks of the American Express® Gold Card remain the same. Here’s a quick look at some of what else the card offers:
Welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Terms Apply.
Rewards:
- 4 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent at restaurants on up to $50,000 in purchases per year.
- 4 points per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 in purchases per year.
- 3 points per dollar spent for flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express.
- 1 point per dollar spent on other eligible purchases.
- Terms apply.
Other benefits:
- Up to a $120 annual dining credit (available in monthly credits on select purchases).
- Up to $120 a year in Uber Cash ($10 per month).
- Up to $100 Resy credit ($50 semi-annually).
- Up to $84 Dunkin' credit ($7 per month).
- Enrollment required; terms apply.
To view rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, see this page.
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