Chase Sapphire Reserve Unveils Record 150K-Point Welcome Offer
The card’s already-generous bonus is getting bigger.
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If you've had your eye on the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, now might be a good time to take the plunge.
Beginning April 30, 2026, the card is increasing its welcome offer to the following: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's the largest offer ever for the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. It debuted in 2016 with a 100,000-point bonus, which it offered again in June 2025 when it went through a major revamp. The bonus grew again in August 2025 to 125,000 points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months, where it has remained until the current offer.
Otherwise, the benefits of the $795-annual-fee Chase Sapphire Reserve® are staying the same. You’ll still earn:
- 8 points per dollar on purchases through Chase's travel portal.
- 4 points per dollar on bookings made directly through airlines and hotels.
- 3 points per dollar at restaurants.
- 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.
The card’s other travel perks include:
- Up to a $300 annual travel credit.
- Up to $500 in annual credits (in the form of two $250 credits) toward bookings with The Edit, a collection of high-end hotel properties. You also get other benefits during your stay, such as a property credit, breakfast and more.
- Up to a $250 credit toward bookings at select hotels booked through Chase's travel portal.
- Access to Chase Sapphire and Priority Pass airport lounges.
- Up to a $120 credit every four years toward TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also offers lifestyle perks:
- Up to a $300 annual dining credit (in the form of two $150 credits) when you dine at restaurants that are part of the Sapphire Exclusive Tables program on OpenTable.
- Up to a $300 annual StubHub credit (in the form of two $150 credits).
- Up to a $120 annual Lyft credit ($10 per month).
- Up to a $120 DashPass membership, which includes up to $25 per month to spend on DoorDash ($5 a month for restaurant orders, and two $10 credits per month for groceries, retail orders and more).
- Complimentary subscription to Apple TV and Apple Music.
- Up to $120 in annual credits toward Peloton memberships (in the form of monthly $10 credits).
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