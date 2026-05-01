IHG Credit Cards Boost Welcome Offers up to 185K Points (Limited Time)
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For a limited time, both personal IHG One credit cards are raising their welcome offers. Depending on the card and your spending, it’s possible to earn as much as 185,000 IHG points.
Starting April 30, 2026, new IHG cardholders can earn the following bonus offers:
- IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card: Earn 150,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn an additional 35,000 points after spending $6,000 in the first six months.
- IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card: Earn 90,000 points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn an additional 35,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first six months.
NerdWallet recommends booking hotels as the best use of IHG points. Standard award night bookings start at 10,000 points, meaning either one of the limited-time welcome offers could be enough to cover several hotel stays.
» LEARN: What’s the value of IHG points?
The cards’ other benefits remain the same. Here's what they offer:
How the cards compare
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
on Chase's websiteRates & Fees
IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card
on Chase's websiteRates & Fees
Annual fee
$99.
$0.
Rewards
- Up to 26 points total per $1 spent at IHG (10 from card, up to 10 from loyalty program, up to 6 from automatic elite status).
- 5 points per $1 spent on travel, gas stations and restaurants.
- 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Up to 17 points total per $1 spent at IHG (5 from card, up to 10 from loyalty program, up to 2 from automatic elite status).
- 3 points per $1 spent on eligible monthly bills, gas stations and restaurants.
- 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Other benefits
- Free anniversary night each year (up to 40,000 point value).
- Fourth night free when redeeming rewards for four or more nights.
- Automatic Platinum Elite status.
- Get up to $50 United® Airlines TravelBank Cash each calendar year; registration required.
- Fourth night free when redeeming rewards for four or more nights.
- Earn Gold Elite status when you spend $20,000 or more on your card in a calendar year.
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