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Black Friday comes but once a year — although sometimes it feels like it lasts for a month. The big day is Nov. 27, but the sales have already started.

If you’ve been sitting on a holiday shopping list and waiting for prices to drop, we’ve got good news: It’s time to start your shopping engines! (So to speak.)

Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2026 sales Retailer sale Dates What to expect Amazon Nov. 19-30 12 days of sales, with daily themed deal drops. Best Buy Nov. 19-Dec. 6 10 days of Black Friday doorbusters, followed by Cyber Sunday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals. Target Nov. 22-29 Sales start Nov. 22, with Target Circle 360 exclusives on Nov. 25 and Black Friday weekend deals starting Nov. 26, including an in-store giveaway on Nov. 27. Kohl's Nov. 22-30 Sales start Nov. 22, with doorbusters starting online on Thanksgiving Day and in-store on Nov. 27 and 28. Cyber deals run Nov. 29-30. Walmart Nov. 23-Dec. 2 Black Friday deals online only from Nov. 23-26, then in stores, too, Nov. 27-29. Cyber Monday runs online Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

You don’t need a calendar full of sale dates to navigate the shopping frenzy. Focus on the categories likely to offer the biggest savings. Here’s what to buy, and what can wait.

Buy: Must-have toys

If you’ve got top-priority toys on your list, buy them at a discount if you can find them, says Kristin McGrath, senior editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, “just in case they don’t go down in price later.”

Non-electronic toys are a good bet, says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, because they’re less affected by tariffs on electronic components. That includes Legos, dolls and playsets.

NeeDoh squishies are a hot stocking stuffer this year and may be in short supply. At authorized retailers like Target, they should be relatively affordable, but try to avoid unauthorized resellers who may crank up the price, Ramhold says.

Skip: Mattresses and bedding

While you may see mattress stores offering a few doorbusters on Black Friday, don’t feel pressured to jump on a deal.

“Mattresses tend to see some of their strongest discounts around major sales events like Labor Day and Presidents Day,” says Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, shopping and savings strategist with Rakuten. “So if you’re not in a rush, it may be worth waiting for one of those windows.”

Similarly, bedding and towels are often on deep discount during January white sales, Feinstein Gerstley says.

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Buy: Small appliances

Got some counter space and an itch for a new food processor? Black Friday sales are a great time to price surf for countertop appliances, including blenders, juicers and air fryers.

“Those things we see sometimes half off or more,” McGrath says. “And they’re all on sale at the same time, so any one you’re looking for is likely to have a discount.”

Skip: Holiday decor

Holiday decor is only a must-buy during Black Friday sales if you need it for this holiday season.

While you’ll still see sales on holiday items like artificial trees, drinkware and garlands, “if you can wait until after Christmas, that’s when discounts should reach up to 80% or more at stores like Target, Walmart and department stores like JCPenney and Macy’s,” Ramhold says.

Buy (with care): TVs, laptops, gaming consoles

Electronics are typically a slam-dunk buy at this time of year. “Every store is competing for your business, so televisions, headphones, tablets, laptops — they’re all going to be on sale at the same time,” McGrath says.

Gaming consoles, in particular, see some of the better discounts. And they often come bundled with a gift card, gaming accessories or video games. “Consoles are common gifts,” McGrath says. “The stores know that, so they’re offering competitive deals.”

That said, the traditional deep discounts you usually see on electronics for Black Friday may be a little lackluster this year due to high prices on parts, Ramhold says.

For best results, research the exact specs of the product you want and put it in your cart ahead of time, says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch. That way, if a similar (but not identical) product goes on sale, you won’t accidentally buy the wrong thing.

Skip: Fitness equipment and activewear

You’ll usually find deeper discounts on items that are associated with fitness resolutions after New Year’s Day.

“Big-box retailers like Target and department stores like Macy’s will offer up to 40% off or more on both fitness equipment and activewear during early January sales,” Ramhold says.

Buy: Clothes

Many fashion retailers offer Black Friday sales, McGrath says. So if there’s an item you stock in multiple colors or a work staple you need to replace, keep an eye on your favorite sites for the markdowns.

Shoes, too, are a category to eyeball, including seasonal buys and everyday options like running shoes, Ramhold says. “Some retailers may offer a BOGO promotion of some kind, but it’ll likely just be a ‘buy one, get one for 50% off,’” she says.

Just shop early for your size and color before inventory runs low, McGrath says. “You don’t want to miss out if there's a great deal.”

One caveat: Winter apparel will usually see bigger discounts toward the end of the year, Woroch says. So wait on your boot and coat purchases if you can.

Look beyond the big-box retailers

Black Friday also offers the chance to snag deals on things you can use throughout the year:

Photo gifts: Whether you’re ordering holiday cards or putting together a photo book for your in-laws (or yourself), you can usually find sales from vendors like Snapfish and Shutterfly, among others.

Fitness classes: Try your local gym, yoga or Pilates studio for discounts on class packs. “I’ll buy a 20-class package, and it’s always a great deal,” Woroch says.

Spa services: Check local businesses for deals on massages, manicures and other self-care treatments.

Streaming subscriptions: If you’re a new customer (or canceled at least a month ago), some streaming platforms offer deep Black Friday discounts.

Plan before you buy

Black Friday deals are as much about strategy as savings, so make sure you’re maximizing your spending with these tips:

Let AI help. Tools like ChatGPT and Gemini can do a lot of the legwork for you. Write out a product name and try prompts like “Find the lowest price for X product by comparing every retail site that it’s sold on and including coupons and cash back offers,” Woroch says. (Just note that AI searches can be limited and may not find every deal available.)

Check the price, not just the percentage: “Sometimes the base price is inflated or it was listed initially for a higher price,” Feinstein Gerstley says. “Another retailer might have the same item for less, even if their discount doesn't look as impressive.”

Use a browser extension or cash-back app. As long as you’re spending money, recapture some of it with a browser extension or cash-back app that sends a percentage of your purchase back to you.

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