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Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day — Here Are the 18 Juiciest Deals

Fast food chains and restaurants nationwide are celebrating with buy-one-get-one deals, discounts and free cheeseburgers with minimum purchases.

Kate Ashford, WMS™
Courtney Neidel
Published
Cheeseburgers are the unsung hero of many end-of-summer barbecues. If they’re your thing, save the date: Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.
Eateries and fast food brands are serving up mouthwatering menu deals and discounts. Here’s the burger breakdown:
  1. Applebee’s: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99. 
  2. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Get the Jalapeño Business with a classic side for $10.
  3. Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one regular-priced cheeseburger and get a second burger of equal or lesser value for free. Use code BURGERDAY.
  4. Burger King: Burger King Royal Perks members can use the app or website to score a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a $3 purchase on Sept. 18.
  5. Carl’s Jr.: Rewards members can get a half-price cheeseburger when they buy a shake on Sept. 17 or 18.  
  6. Dairy Queen: Get a free single Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with any app order of $1 or more, from Sept. 14 to 18. 
  7. Denny’s: If you buy one Double Cheeseburger, you can get a second Double Cheeseburger 50% off (plus wavy-cut fries). 
  8. Friendly’s: Get a Back to School Burger with fries and a Happy Ending Sundae for $9.99. 
  9. Jack in the Box: Get a free Jr. Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase. 
  10. McDonald’s: Get a free Double Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase. 
  11. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Get a cheeseburger and fries for $8.99 if you dine in.
  12. Red Robin: Get a Big Yummm Deal that includes a select main item, bottomless fries and a drink starting at $9.99. 
  13. Ruby Tuesday: Get a burger and fries for $6.99.
  14. Shake Shack: Get a $5 single ShackBurger or single Cheeseburger with purchase, using code BURGERDAY on the Shack app, the website or an in-restaurant kiosk.
  15. Smashburger: Smashrewards members can get a single Smash burger for $1. 
  16. Wayback Burgers: Get a single cheeseburger for $3.50.  
  17. Whataburger: Get a free Bacon & Cheese Whataburger Jr. when you buy a medium fry and medium drink. Up to 25 members who use this offer may also win “Whataburger for a Year,” in which they receive monthly offers for Whataburger freebies. 
  18. White Castle: Between Sept. 18 and 21, buy one Cheese Slider, get a second one free. Find a coupon to use in-store on whitecastle.com or use code BOGOCHEESE with your online order. 
Check each retailer’s offer for full details and exclusions.
📍While national and regional chains tend to have the biggest platforms to advertise their deals, check in with your local favorites to see if they’re celebrating, too.
📱Social media is another great way to see if a retailer is celebrating the day with a freebie or a discount, so be sure to log in and check on your favorites.

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