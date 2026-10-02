Oct. 6 Is National Taco Day — Here Are the Spiciest Deals

- 7-Eleven: Celebrate with BOGO Potato and Egg Tacos, BOGO Chicken Fajita Tacos, $5 El Gran Tocino Tacos and Burritos, and a $5 Taco Meal Deal at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.
- Baja Fresh: Get three Chicken Street Tacos for $6.
- Chronic Tacos: Get a free taco. To get the offer, download the Chronic Tacos app and become a Loyalty Member.
- Chuy’s: Get a free entree if you dress up as a taco and post a photo on social media for #ChuysTacoDay. Only valid for dine-in.
- Condado Tacos: Get 50% off tacos all day, for dine-in and orders on the Condado Tacos app and website.
- Del Taco: Del Yeah! Rewards members get a free taco with any purchase.
- El Pollo Loco: Rewards Members get three tacos for $5 from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get $2 Original Tacos and a scratch-off card with a chance to win free chips and queso, taco deals, or even free tacos for a year.
- Jack in the Box: Jack Pack Members get two free tacos with $1 purchase on the Jack app.
- Local Cantina: Get $2.22 House Tacos and $4 Top Shelf Tacos. Only valid for dine-in.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Rewards Members get up to three tacos for $2 each from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11. Offer is for one use only.
- Playa Taqueria: Buy three tacos and get one free using promo code TACO DAY.
- Taco Bell: Taco Bell Rewards Members can unlock one month of Super Duolingo for free from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, and also drop by for the launch of the new Duo Habanero Sauce on Oct. 6.
- Taco John’s: Rewards members will receive an offer for a free Beef Crispy Taco (redeemable within 14 days) when they buy something on Oct. 6.
- Torchy’s Tacos: Rewards Members get a free BOGO taco. Valid for orders placed and filled in-restaurant.
The best Tuesday is a taco Tuesday. (Amirite?) Lucky for you, National Taco Day is coming up on Oct. 6, when a variety of restaurants celebrate with their own hard-shell and soft-shell deals and discounts.
(In one case, there’s free food if you dress up like a taco.)
Let’s taco 'bout it.
Check each retailer’s offer for full details and exclusions.
📍 While national and regional chains tend to have the biggest platforms to advertise their deals, check in with your local favorites to see if they’re celebrating, too.
📱 Social media is another great way to see if a retailer is celebrating the day with a freebie or a discount, so be sure to log in and check on your favorites.