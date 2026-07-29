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How I Cut My Auto Insurance Premiums by 21% in Two Minutes
Raising your insurance deductibles can be a quick way to save on premiums, my data analysis found — but it’s not free money.
Alex Rosenberg is a NerdWallet writer specializing in Medicare and a range of other insurance topics including health, life, auto and homeowners insurance. He has more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about health care, insurance, public policy, technology and data privacy. His research has supported lawmakers in the Wisconsin State Legislature as well as health systems and national health authorities in the United States and more than 10 other countries.
Lisa Green leads the auto insurance team and oversees insurance-focused data journalism at NerdWallet. A professional journalist since high school, she was an insurance writer at NerdWallet before becoming a managing editor. Previously, Lisa spent more than 20 years as an editor at The Tennessean in Nashville, where she led business and consumer coverage for several years. At The Tennessean, she was part of a 2011 Pulitzer Prize finalist team for coverage of devastating floods in Middle Tennessee. Her work has also won awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, Investigative Reporters and Editors, and the Society of Professional Journalists. Lisa is an alumna of the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also studied data journalism with the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting, business editing with the American Press Institute, and writing, editing and news research with the Poynter Institute. In addition to her work at NerdWallet, Lisa is a real estate investor and has taught a seminar on how to earn college scholarships. She is based in Nashville.
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I know it sounds like one of those “one weird trick doctors hate” ads, but I slashed my car insurance premium in less time than a World Cup hydration break. All I had to do was bump up my deductible.
I was pleasantly surprised by how quick and easy it was for me to save some money. So, being an insurance Nerd, my obvious next step was to analyze more than 400 million insurance rates to see who else might save, and how.
I found a lot of potential savings for home and auto insurance. Your mileage (sorry, couldn’t help myself) might vary, of course. But if you’re feeling the squeeze from rising insurance rates, it might be worth a couple of minutes to see what you could save.
See what you could save on car insurance
Easily compare personalized rates to see how much switching car insurance could save you.
It’s probably not a surprise, then, that nearly half of Americans with auto insurance (49%) and Americans with homeowners insurance (46%) are stressed about the cost of their insurance premiums. That’s according to an April 2026 NerdWallet survey conducted by The Harris Poll.
But even if your premiums are rising, you’re the one who gets to pick your deductibles.
Picking a higher deductible can be an effective way to push back against stressful rate increases — as long as you’re aware of some drawbacks.
My 'one weird trick'
To be honest, my auto insurance premiums were already cheap: about $82 per month for full coverage for me and my wife.
But after I bumped our deductibles from $1,000 to $2,000 on my insurance company’s website, our rate fell to about $65 per month. The hardest part was remembering my password.
Making the change saved me about $17 per month, which would be a little over $200 for a year. Not life-changing, but not bad for 120 seconds of effort.
But here’s the thing: I’m one of the worst candidates to save money this way. My rates were already low. If your premiums are pricier, you might be able to save a lot more.
How much could you save?
I took a look at insurance premiums broken down by state, carrier, credit score, claims history and more. At a high level, I found that moving your comprehensive and collision deductibles from $1,000 to $2,000 can help you save about 13.5% on premiums, on average. For homeowners insurance, bumping your deductible from $1,000 to $2,500 can cut your premiums by an average of about 10.6%.
And you can find savings from pretty much any starting point. Here are the auto insurance averages from my analysis:
From $250 to $500 deductibles: 10.4% savings.
From $500 to $1,000 deductibles: 12.8% savings.
From $1,000 to $2,000 deductibles: 13.5% savings.
From $2,000 to $2,500 deductibles: 6.1% savings.
But percentage points aren’t the whole story — the actual dollar amounts can vary quite a lot. And those differences might determine whether bumping up your deductibles is a good strategy for you.