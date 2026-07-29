How I Cut My Auto Insurance Premiums by 21% in Two Minutes

Liability Car Insurance: What It Covers and How Much You Need

Liability Car Insurance: What It Covers and How Much You Need

I know it sounds like one of those “one weird trick doctors hate” ads, but I slashed my car insurance premium in less time than a World Cup hydration break. All I had to do was bump up my deductible.

I was pleasantly surprised by how quick and easy it was for me to save some money. So, being an insurance Nerd, my obvious next step was to analyze more than 400 million insurance rates to see who else might save, and how.

I found a lot of potential savings for home and auto insurance. Your mileage (sorry, couldn’t help myself) might vary, of course. But if you’re feeling the squeeze from rising insurance rates, it might be worth a couple of minutes to see what you could save.

See what you could save on car insurance Easily compare personalized rates to see how much switching car insurance could save you. ZIP Code Get My Rates

Insurance got expensive

It’s probably not a surprise, then, that nearly half of Americans with auto insurance (49%) and Americans with homeowners insurance (46%) are stressed about the cost of their insurance premiums. That’s according to an April 2026 NerdWallet survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

But even if your premiums are rising, you’re the one who gets to pick your deductibles.

Picking a higher deductible can be an effective way to push back against stressful rate increases — as long as you’re aware of some drawbacks.

My 'one weird trick'

To be honest, my auto insurance premiums were already cheap: about $82 per month for full coverage for me and my wife.

But after I bumped our deductibles from $1,000 to $2,000 on my insurance company’s website, our rate fell to about $65 per month. The hardest part was remembering my password.

Making the change saved me about $17 per month, which would be a little over $200 for a year. Not life-changing, but not bad for 120 seconds of effort.

But here’s the thing: I’m one of the worst candidates to save money this way. My rates were already low. If your premiums are pricier, you might be able to save a lot more.

How much could you save?

I took a look at insurance premiums broken down by state, carrier, credit score, claims history and more. At a high level, I found that moving your comprehensive and collision deductibles from $1,000 to $2,000 can help you save about 13.5% on premiums, on average. For homeowners insurance, bumping your deductible from $1,000 to $2,500 can cut your premiums by an average of about 10.6%.

And you can find savings from pretty much any starting point. Here are the auto insurance averages from my analysis:

From $250 to $500 deductibles: 10.4% savings.

From $500 to $1,000 deductibles: 12.8% savings.

From $1,000 to $2,000 deductibles: 13.5% savings.

From $2,000 to $2,500 deductibles: 6.1% savings.