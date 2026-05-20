Airbnb Expands Hotel Push With Price Match, Bigger Rebates

Airbnb is ramping up its efforts to drive customers to book boutique hotels through its platform, and it could be a good way to save on your next stay.

The company, best known for booking short-term rentals, has introduced several new features now available for select hotel bookings. Most notably, you can now get price matching and up to 15% back in Airbnb credits when booking eligible stays.

I’m excited about this because sometimes an independent or boutique hotel offers a special charm that's hard to find at major chain properties. Plus, these booking incentives mean Airbnb might be the cheapest option for booking these properties, which the company said can include both super affordable and very unique listings.

(Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

Airbnb’s latest news comes as the company has made it easier for Delta SkyMiles members to earn Delta miles when booking Airbnb stays, services and experiences . While you won’t earn a ton of Delta miles this way, it does add up if you frequently use Airbnb.

Airbnb invited me to its 2026 Summer Release event in San Francisco, where it announced these new features. Here’s what to know about booking independent and boutique hotels via Airbnb.

What's changing

Most people probably don’t think of Airbnb as a hotel booking platform, but the company is hoping to change that perception by adding more independent and boutique hotel listings and extra benefits when booking through Airbnb.

Airbnb said it is focusing on adding more bookable properties in select cities around the world, such as London, New York, Madrid, Paris, Rome and Singapore. New hotels are expected to “feel like Airbnb” and will be chosen for their location, design and hospitality, and they won’t be part of big chains.

Airbnb’s efforts to screen new properties represent a return to roots, of sorts, for the platform that has long prided itself on offering unique stays. It also allows Airbnb to regain relevance in markets where it’s been largely pushed out — like New York City — due to significant restrictions on short-term rentals.

How it works

Certain listings will have a “featured hotel” badge, which means you can get up to 15% back in Airbnb credit — an increase from the up to 10% previously offered. Credit will be added to your account within 24 hours of checkout, and you must book with your credit within one year of issuance.

Plus, Airbnb has rolled out a price match guarantee for select hotel listings, allowing you to claim the price difference as an Airbnb credit if you find the same stay available on another platform at a lower price. While it’s not as flexible as getting a refund for the difference, it’s still a useful option for people who want to make sure they’re getting the best deal.

To qualify, your booking must say it’s eligible for the price match guarantee on the checkout page. The lower rate must have the same dates, room type, number of guests and a cancellation policy that's not stricter than what your Airbnb booking offers. You will receive Airbnb credit for the difference in room rate (up to $400), and it must be used within one year.

Another way to save on boutique hotels

While I value my elite status with major hotel chains like Marriott Hilton and Hyatt , sometimes independent and boutique properties offer a better deal. With up to 15% back in Airbnb credit and a price match guarantee for room rates, Airbnb is now another viable option if you’re looking to get the best deal when you book.

Explore more on Travel