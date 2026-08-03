The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

American Airlines is hiking the cost of its Admirals Club lounge membership by up to 75%, while introducing a new membership targeted at solo travelers.

Starting Aug. 23, 2026, American will raise the annual price of its standard membership tier from $850 to $1,400. That tier comes with unlimited access to Admirals Clubs when flying on an eligible same-day flight, as well as complimentary guest access and entry to partner lounges.

American will also introduce a $750-a-year single membership, which does not include guest or partner lounge privileges. Both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have similar offerings.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® . Despite its soon-to-be $695 annual fee, the card’s marquee benefit is staying the same: an Admirals Club membership at a significant discount. These changes come as American announced an upcoming $100 annual fee increase on its flagship. Despite its soon-to-be $695 annual fee, the card’s marquee benefit is staying the same: an Admirals Club membership at a significant discount.

An American Airlines Admirals Club at DCA. (Photo by JT Genter)

Admirals Club pricing is up to 75% more expensive

Effective Aug. 23, 2026, American will offer two membership tiers: a standard membership and a single membership. Both come with Admirals Club access , although you’ll need to present an eligible same-day boarding pass on American or one of its partner airlines.

Here’s the new pricing for a standard membership, including discounts for AAdvantage elites:

General member: $1,400 or 140,000 miles.

Gold: $1,350 or 135,000 miles.

Platinum: $1,300 or 130,000 miles.

Platinum Pro: $1,250 or 125,000 miles.

Executive Platinum: $1,200 or 120,000 miles.

Under the outgoing structure, new standard memberships ranged from $750 for Executive Platinums to $850 for general members, with an annual $50 discount for renewals (which is going away). That means renewing a standard membership will cost $600 more than before for general members — a 75% increase.

Standard membership includes guest access for your immediate family members (a partner and children under 18) or up to two guests. You also get partner lounge access, including Alaska Lounges and Qantas Clubs, although you’ll generally need to be flying on American or the respective lounge’s airline.

Meanwhile, single memberships will cost $750 a year or 75,000 miles, and they don’t come with complimentary guest access or access to partner lounges. There are no discounted rates for elites, although those with Platinum or above already have partner lounge access on eligible international itineraries through their Oneworld elite benefits.

🤓 Nerdy Tip Existing Admirals Club members will be able to renew their membership at their current rate prior to Oct. 3, 2026. Any renewals on that date or after will be charged the new price.

American said in a statement it is introducing the new single membership "to better reflect how customers use our lounges." The higher fees will also go toward upgrading food and beverage offerings, providing better service, and growing its lounges, the airline added.

While these prices are significantly higher than before, they are in line with what Delta and United charge for annual lounge memberships. As part of the changes, American is also removing its household option, which allowed you to add a partner to an existing membership.

An American Airlines Admirals Club at LAX. (Photo by JT Genter)

The better choice: American’s premium credit card

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It’s hard to ignore what these membership fee hikes from American (and its competitor airlines) are really about: driving more customers to sign up for the airline’s flagship credit card with lounge access.

Considering an Admirals Club one-day pass costs $79 per person — the airline confirmed this rate wasn’t changing — you can make up the annual fee with at least nine visits a year. That number quickly shrinks if you bring guests into the lounge.

In exchange for the fee increase, cardholders get new benefits that can be valuable — assuming you use them. Those include a $500 credit for American Airlines Vacations (doled out $250 for each half of the year) and automatic status with Omni Hotels and Resorts.

While pricey, it’s still significantly cheaper than purchasing an Admirals Club membership outright, even if you’re paying the Executive Platinum rate. If unlimited access to American lounges is important to you, signing up for this card is the most cost-effective way to get in

Top photo courtesy of American Airlines.

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