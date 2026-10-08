Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases.

Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

For a limited time, earn 125,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $15,000 in purchases in the first 5 months of account opening.

For a limited time, earn 125,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $15,000 in purchases in the first 5 months of account opening.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

Travelers flying out of Newark, New Jersey, will have to wait a little longer for a Centurion Lounge.

American Express announced Oct. 8, 2026, that the new lounge is now expected to open in 2027 — instead of 2026 — and will become the largest-ever lounge in the American Express network.

AmEx also announced plans to expand its lounge operations in London, Houston and Philadelphia over the next two years. The news comes as airport lounges continue to face overcrowding challenges, especially at AmEx’s popular Centurion Lounges , which are accessible to anyone with an eligible AmEx card . Here's what you need to know.

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

(Rendering courtesy of American Express)

AmEx’s Newark location is slated to open in 2027 in Terminal A, where most domestic airlines and Air Canada operate. The issuer had previously said the lounge would open in 2026.

The two-story EWR lounge will be the largest-ever AmEx Centurion Lounge, spanning more than 30,000 square feet. (That will make it significantly larger than the originally announced 17,000-square-foot plan.)

Guests will have access to a Blue Roast by American Express grab-and-go coffee bar, as well as three different bar experiences: a traditional main bar, a diner-style specialty bar and a terrace bar.

(Rendering courtesy of American Express)

The terrace bar, which is inspired by the state’s Pine Barrens forest, will pay homage to New Jersey’s Italian heritage and offer gelato, pastries and cocktails.

» Learn more: How to get into an AmEx Centurion Lounge

Newark is a major hub for United Airlines, which operates several lounges at the airport. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also have their own lounges in Terminal A.

The addition of a Centurion Lounge will be a major win for EWR flyers, as the airport currently lacks non-airline lounge options

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

AmEx plans to add a second lounge at London Heathrow in 2028 in Terminal 5, which primarily serves British Airways and its sister airline Iberia. The new lounge is slated to measure more than 9,000 square feet.

(Rendering courtesy of American Express)

The Terminal 5 location will be in addition to AmEx’s existing lounge in Terminal 3 . Terminal 3 also serves British Airways and Iberia, as well as other Oneworld airlines like American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Virgin Atlantic operates out of the terminal, too, along with its fellow SkyTeam partners like Delta Air Lines.

While there are plenty of airport lounges throughout London Heathrow, having a Centurion Lounge in Terminal 5 will be a great option for British Airways passengers who don’t otherwise have access to the airline’s own lounges.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

AmEx’s existing lounge in Philadelphia will get a much-needed expansion in 2027. The lounge — currently one of the smallest in the Centurion network — will double in size to more than 12,000 square feet.

The lounge will gain an additional floor, and renderings show a Blue Roast by American Express, as well.

(Rendering courtesy of American Express)

To make those updates, AmEx will temporarily close the lounge starting Oct. 16, 2026, until the renovations are fully completed. AmEx says it expects the lounge to be completed by the end of 2027.

In Philadelphia, AmEx primarily competes with Chase, which launched a Chase Sapphire Lounge at the airport in 2025. At 20,000 square feet, that lounge is one of Chase’s largest.

American Airlines, which counts the airport as one of its transatlantic gateways, opened a brand-new Admirals Club and Flagship Lounge there in 2025.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

In 2028, the Centurion Lounge at IAH is expected to expand to more than 23,000 square feet — nearly triple its existing size, which can feel cramped during crowded periods. That would make it one of the largest Centurion Lounges in the world.

As part of the expansion, AmEx says the lounge will get new features, including a specialty dining experience (in addition to the classic Centurion buffet) and a Blue Roast by American Express coffee bar. The lounge will add a full-service bar, as well as refreshed restrooms and showers.

(Rendering courtesy of American Express)

Starting December 2026, AmEx will intermittently close the IAH lounge for renovations, although the issuer didn't provide specific dates for when the lounge would be closed.

With this expansion, Houston’s international airport is getting a major glow-up. United is also planning its own lounge expansion at the airport with a brand-new 54,000-square-foot United Club expected to open later in 2026.

What to expect from AmEx in the coming years

Airport lounges have become more popular than ever, especially as more and more travel cards offer access to people who previously couldn’t enter. AmEx’s latest announcement is a reflection of that growing demand, which has led to overcrowding in many of its lounges.

In the next few years, you can expect to see more lounges — and more lounge expansions — from AmEx. The issuer had previously announced plans for 2027 to open a second Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge location in Charlotte and expand its Centurion Lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Plus, AmEx is targeting a 2029 opening for a brand-new Centurion Lounge in Boston.

Explore more on Travel

Add as a preferred source on Google