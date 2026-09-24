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Bilt Adds Amtrak as a Transfer Partner at a 2:1 Ratio
Bilt is the only transferable point currency to offer transfers to Amtrak.
Meghan Coyle is an editor on the Travel Rewards team and the co-host of the Smart Travel podcast. She covers travel credit cards, airline and hotel loyalty programs, and how to travel on points. Meghan is based in Los Angeles and has a love-hate relationship with LAX.
Claire Tsosie is a managing editor for the Travel Rewards team at NerdWallet. She started her career on the credit cards team as a writer, then worked as an editor on New Markets. Her work has been featured by Forbes, USA Today and The Associated Press.
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Bilt Rewards’ network of transfer partners is expanding beyond airlines and hotels to trains. As of Sept. 23, 2026, Bilt members can transfer their Bilt Points to Amtrak Guest Rewards at a 2:1 ratio, meaning 5,000 Bilt points would become 2,500 Amtrak points.
While the transfer ratio isn’t the more favorable 1:1, it’s still a solid option, since Amtrak Guest Rewards can often be redeemed for more than 2 cents apiece. According to Amtrak, train tickets can cost as few as 400 Amtrak points (or 800 points transferred from Bilt).
There is, however, a 1,000-point minimum for Bilt transfers to Amtrak Guest Rewards, and points can only be transferred in 1,000-point increments. Bilt Blue members have an even higher 2,000-point minimum for transfers.
Here’s a quick introduction to the Amtrak Guest Rewards program for Bilt members.
How many Amtrak points do you need for a ticket?
You can run a search on the Amtrak website or app to find the exact number of points you might need for a train ticket. Make sure the “Use Points” field is toggled on.
You’ll get a list of different trains that meet your search parameters. In one example, the cheapest train from Washington, D.C.’s Union Station to New York’s Penn Station in October would cost about 5,213 Amtrak points for a business class ticket on the high-speed Acela train.
That same ticket would cost $139 in cash, giving a cent-per-point redemption value of 2.67 cents per point.
When you factor in the 2:1 transfer ratio, the cent-per-point value of your Bilt points drops to 1.33 cents per point. That’s not bad. In fact, it’s higher than the median value of economy ticket redemptions with some 1:1 Bilt transfer partners like United Airlines.
If you are debating transferring points to Amtrak Guest Rewards, consider the opportunity cost. You might get better value with other Bilt partners, such as World of Hyatt or Atmos Rewards. Premium cabin tickets or suite redemptions also tend to provide more value.
Other redemption options with Amtrak points
If you don’t have enough points for a full train ticket or you have extra points left over from your transfer, you could also consider some of the other Amtrak Guest Rewards redemptions:
An upgrade from coach to business class or Acela business class to Acela first class starting at 2,500 points.
A single-visit lounge pass for an Amtrak lounge in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and Washington, starting at 1,500 points.
A train ticket bought with a combination of points and cash, starting at just 100 points.
These probably don’t represent the best value. For example, a single visit lounge pass for the Washington lounge is $35. That would make your Bilt points redemption about 1.2 cents each with the 2:1 transfer ratio. Still, it’s better than not redeeming your points at all.
🤓Nerdy Tip
Amtrak Guest Rewards points expire after 24 months of inactivity if no points were earned or redeemed during that time.
How to earn Amtrak points with credit cards
Bilt Rewards is currently Amtrak’s only transfer partner. To earn more Bilt points for future train travel, consider a Bilt credit card.
Amtrak Guest Rewards also has its own branded credit cards issued by First National Bank of Omaha. Those cards earn Amtrak Guest Rewards points exclusively.