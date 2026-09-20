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Citi Adds Japan Airlines as Its Newest Transfer Partner
Plus, get a 30% bonus when you transfer from to Citi to JAL through Oct. 24.
Benjamin Din is a lead travel writer at NerdWallet. He previously was a technology reporter at Politico, where he authored a daily newsletter covering tech and telecom policy.
Benjamin loves to travel — both for work and for fun. He’s reported from three continents and visited more than 55 countries. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle and The (Johannesburg) Star, as well as covered two Olympics with NBC Sports.
His goal is to visit a new country and a new state each year. You can follow his adventures on Instagram and TikTok.
Meghan Coyle is an editor on the Travel Rewards team and the co-host of the Smart Travel podcast. She covers travel credit cards, airline and hotel loyalty programs, and how to travel on points. Meghan is based in Los Angeles and has a love-hate relationship with LAX.
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Through Oct. 24, 2026, Citi is offering a 30% bonus when you transfer your points to JAL. With the bonus, eligible Citi ThankYou cards with an annual fee have an even better 1:1.3 transfer ratio, and eligible $0-annual-fee cards have a decent 1:0.9 transfer ratio. It’s best practice to transfer your points only if you have found the award availability for a specific redemption.
That makes Citi ThankYou the latest in a growing string of flexible currencies that have brought the Japanese airline’s loyalty program onboard as a transfer partner, including Capital One in September 2025 and Bilt Rewards in May 2025. Capital One transfers at a 4:3 ratio, while Bilt Points transfer at a 1:1 ratio.
The influx of travelers transferring points to JAL, especially with the introductory transfer bonuses, has caused some complaints about the increasing difficulty of finding specific redemptions, such as business and first class flights to Japan.
What to know about Citi’s newest transfer partner
JAL Mileage Bank offers a versatile currency that you can use to book flights on Japan Airlines itself or one of its numerous partners, which include both Oneworld alliance partners and non-alliance partners like Air France and KLM.
The standard transfer ratio for Citi to Japan Airlines is either 1:1 or 1:0.7, depending on which Citi card you hold. Generally, if your Citi card earns ThankYou points and has an annual fee, you’ll receive the higher ratio. If it doesn’t, you’ll get the lower one.
Keep in mind that JAL miles expire after 36 months. There isn’t a way to extend that expiration date.
If you do plan on redeeming JAL miles, you’ll want to create a JAL Mileage Bank account sooner rather than later. Typically, new members have to wait a maximum of 60 days before they can start redeeming their points.
However, we’ve seen that wait time be reduced to up to seven days when transferring other currencies to JAL. While that’s a shorter requirement, new members shouldn’t expect to transfer their points and immediately redeem them.
Should you transfer your Citi ThankYou points to JAL?
Transferring your Citi ThankYou points to Japan Airlines can offer exceptional value — assuming you can find the award availability (and navigate the clunky booking platform).
For example, I was able to redeem 55,000 miles last year on a Japan Airlines business class flight from New York to Tokyo. I had to pay taxes and fees (expect around $360 worth), but that’s a flight that would normally cost thousands of dollars.
🤓Nerdy Tip
To find the best availability for Japan Airlines flights, you often need to book when the calendar first opens at 360 days before departure.
However, as a rule of thumb, you should transfer your points only if you have a specific redemption in mind. Speculative transfers can backfire, especially if the carrier devalues its points or removes an airline partner that you might have been eyeing.