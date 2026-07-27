Delta Sweetens Miles Earning (For Some) at Starbucks

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

Depending on who you ask, Delta Air Lines is making it easier to earn miles on your next Starbucks order.

Starting Aug. 5, 2026, Delta SkyMiles members who link their Starbucks Rewards account will earn 1 mile per $1 spent at participating Starbucks locations, as long as they’ve flown on Delta within the past year. That new rewards rate replaces the current system, where Delta miles are earned by reloading at least $25 onto a Starbucks gift card (with no flight requirement).

I’m a fan of this change, but that’s because I’m an infrequent Starbucks goer. If you’re the opposite, you’ll likely be worse off. Here’s what you need to know.

How to start earning Delta miles on Starbucks purchases

Beginning Aug. 5, 2026, you’ll earn 1 Delta mile per eligible $1 spent at participating Starbucks stores. Taxes, gratuities, gift cards and alcoholic beverages are ineligible.

There’s also a new “Flight Active” requirement: You’ll need to fly on an eligible Delta flight within the past year to earn miles. To qualify, the flight must be marketed by Delta (meaning the flight number starts with “DL”) and you must attach your SkyMiles number to the itinerary or the reservation.

However, there are some exceptions to the requirement:

Members who have already linked accounts before Aug. 5: These members will continue to earn miles through Oct. 5, 2026, regardless of whether they’ve flown on Delta in the past year.

New members who link accounts on Aug. 5 or after: Newly linked members can earn miles on Starbucks purchases for the first 12 months after linking their accounts, even without flying. After that, they’ll need to meet the flight requirement.

🤓 Nerdy Tip If you haven’t linked your accounts yet, consider holding off until the changes go into effect. That way you’ll earn 1 mile per $1 spent at Starbucks for at least 12 months, even if you don’t have any Delta flights planned.

While the earnings rate is changing, other benefits will stay the same, including the ability to earn double stars (the loyalty currency for Starbucks) during same-day travel on Delta.

Who wins (and loses) with these Delta-Starbucks changes

While the flight requirement is new, the 1-mile-per-$1 earning method is not. In fact, this was the original earning rate when the tie-up was first announced in 2022.

However, in 2024, Delta changed the earning structure to a tier-based approach depending on how much money you reloaded onto a Starbucks gift card:

$25-$49.99: Earn 25 miles.

$50-$74.99: Earn 75 miles.

$75-$99.99: Earn 125 miles.

$100: Earn 200 miles.

If you need your morning Starbucks order to function, the tiered earning approach offers significant upside. By reloading $100 at a time, you can earn double the amount of miles. (Plus, those gift card funds can pay for things that wouldn’t earn miles under the updated approach, such as taxes.)

However, the tiered system is significantly less appealing for casual Starbucks drinkers like myself. I typically only order from Starbucks when I’m feeling under the weather (the honey citrus mint tea is my go-to), so it doesn’t make sense for me to reload $25 at once, much less $100.

With the restored 1 mile per $1 earning rate, I’ll be able to collect Delta miles whenever I stop in for my sub-$10 drink order.

Let’s be clear: I know I won’t earn earth-shattering amounts of Delta miles, but it’s always nice to get a little extra back whenever I can.

Top photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

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