This Service Gets You Flight Credits When Prices Drop

Seeing the price of a flight drop after you book can be a real bummer. But a new tool can help you automatically earn an airline credit towards future travel if the cash price of your reservation drops.

On April 29, 2026, the travel platform Gondola launched its new Flight Auto Save feature. You don’t actually book flights through Gondola. Instead, you link your refundable reservation, and it tracks flight prices after your reservation is made. If the price drops, Gondola automatically rebooks your flight and the airline issues you a flight credit.

The feature is free for all Gondola users and supports all cabin types except basic economy on United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. You can also set up fare monitoring on nine additional airlines and Gondola will notify you when prices drop, but you’ll need to manually rebook those flights to lock in savings.

Even though the Flight Auto Save feature has some quirks to set up, the potential savings are enough to consider tracking your travel reservations through Gondola. It was already my favorite hotel booking platform and award search tool, thanks to its easy-to-use interface and ability to earn credit card points, hotel points and Gondola Cash for a single booking. With the new feature, the platform can also help you save on flights, in addition to tracking your points and miles balances, flight credits and upcoming trips.

The Flights Auto Save feature is similar to Capital One’s price-drop protection on reservations made through Capital One Travel. However, reservations through Capital One are limited to $50 in travel credit reimbursement if the fare drops within 10 days of booking. Gondola has no price drop cap or timeline after booking. And unlike Expedia’s Price Drop protection, which requires paying a fee or holding One Key elite status, there is no such requirement for using Gondola’s Flight Auto Save.

Gondola Get started on Gondola's website View details Price Free When you create an account, you'll get free access to all of Gondola's features. Loyalty program rewards Earn 3% to 7% back on cash bookings Members earn Gondola Cash on cash bookings, with rates based on their loyalty status. Overview More Details Price Free When you create an account, you'll get free access to all of Gondola's features. Loyalty program rewards Earn 3% to 7% back on cash bookings Members earn Gondola Cash on cash bookings, with rates based on their loyalty status. Pros Searches are fast and accurate.

It’s great for trip planning.

It helps you find the best value for money or points.

Price drop alerts can save you money or points.

Earn extra rewards with Gondola status. Cons There are no price or award availability alerts.

You may have data privacy concerns. Pros Searches are fast and accurate.

It’s great for trip planning.

It helps you find the best value for money or points.

Price drop alerts can save you money or points.

Earn extra rewards with Gondola status. Cons There are no price or award availability alerts.

You may have data privacy concerns.

How Flight Auto Save works

Gondola’s Flight Auto Save feature will automatically track the price of your flights on American, United, Delta and Alaska. Rebooking only applies to non-basic economy fares that were booked with cash — not points or miles. Mixed cabin itineraries are also not supported.

If the price of your fare drops, Gondola will automatically rebook your ticket and the airline will issue a flight credit directly to your airline loyalty account.

According to Gondola co-founder Skyler Erickson, there’s never any risk to your reservation, and you’ll always keep the exact same seat, confirmation number and reservation add-ons as your original booking.

Gondola can also help you track price drops for nine additional airlines:

JetBlue Airways. Southwest Airlines. Frontier Airlines. British Airways. Air Canada. Air France. Emirates. Qatar Airways. Virgin Atlantic.

If you’re traveling on one of these airlines, you need to connect your reservation to Gondola and the platform will email you if there’s a price drop, but you’ll have to rebook the flight yourself.

How to set up Flight Auto Save on Gondola

1. Share your flight reservations with Gondola

To track your flights, you’ll need to either provide Gondola access to your email, which allows the platform to scrape your inbox for your airline reservations, or manually forward your flight confirmation emails to [email protected]

If you’re worried about data privacy, the manual process is the best route. This is how I use Gondola to track hotel reservations, and from my experience, it can take up to 24 hours for reservations to show up and be monitored.

2. Turn on Auto Save

To enable the full functionality of Auto Save and receive automatic repricing, you’ll need to enable Auto Save from the "Trips" tab of your Gondola account and provide Gondola with a credit card number. Even though you will not receive a cash refund for flight rebookings, Gondola keeps the credit card number on file for automatic rebookings for hotel stays. You only need to provide a card number once.

If you don’t want to share a credit card, Gondola will automatically email you every time the price drops, and you’ll be in charge of rebooking with the airline.

An easy way to save on flights

With the cost of travel increasing, it’s nice to know there’s a tool that can help me save money in the background after I book a flight. I’ve previously used Gondola’s Hotel Auto Save feature to track price drops on hotel bookings made with both points and cash and I’m excited to see a similar feature added for flights. I’ll be even more excited if and when Gondola adds the ability to track and reprice award flights.

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