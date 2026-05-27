We Tried Disney’s Revamped Rides. Here’s How it Went.

With summer approaching, Disneyland and Walt Disney World have rolled out several updated attractions, including a Muppets-themed roller coaster and a refreshed Star Wars ride. These May 2026 updates come as multiple construction projects are underway at both locations, ahead of bigger launches. Even so, these reimagined attractions could be reason enough to add Disney to your summer itinerary.

NerdWallet's Smart Travel co-hosts Meghan Coyle and Sally French headed to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to find out which upgraded attractions are worth your time and money. Disney covered our park admission and accommodations, but our opinions are our own.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster now stars The Muppets

The exterior of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster has new groovy colors. (Photo by Meghan Coyle/NerdWallet)

Park: Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

Meghan's take: The Rock 'n' Roller Coaster in Disney's Hollywood Studios now gives the Muppets the rockstar treatment — and it's a must-ride for thrill seekers, since this ride still has the only loop in all of Disney World. The new Muppets theming also gives this ride more story than a typical roller coaster.

The Electric Mayhem — the iconic house band from The Muppet Show — replaces Aerosmith as the main characters of this indoor dark coaster that's been around since 1999.

Riders will hear one of five Electric Mayhem songs as they launch into the darkness, doing inversions and turns around neon signs and palm trees. The roller coaster track hasn't changed, though, so expect plenty of bumps on the journey through L.A. freeways, much like the actual freeways, to Electric Mayhem's concert.

The soundtrack is fun and upbeat, and the air conditioning is blasting on the ride. And you can ride a couple of times to a different tune.

Millennium Falcon ride got a Mandalorian makeover

Park: Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

Grogu cookies (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Sally's take: Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed land in Disneyland and Disney World, used to let me down — but now, I recommend it.

If you liked the original Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, you'll love the new Grogu-themed version that opened on May 22. I found it far more engaging than the original. Riders can pick their destination from a list of three options, giving them a reason to ride multiple times.

Don't miss out on the new food, either. When the new version of this ride launched, themed eats from recent Star Wars shows also went on sale, including the adorable blue Grogu cookies.

A little backstory: I'm a die-hard Star Wars fan. I walked down the aisle at my wedding to Princess Leia's Theme, if that's any indication. Unsurprisingly, I was one of the maniacs in 2019 refreshing my browser the second early-preview tickets to what was then an all-new land went on sale to the public, and I paid a healthy sum of money to be among the first inside the galaxy far, far away.

Alas, I was let down. It felt strangely bland and lifeless. We had a multihour reservation window, my dad bailed early, and I stuck it out only because I'd paid to be there.

But Disney seems to have heard the criticism from fans like me. In April 2026, Galaxy's Edge added characters I love from the original films, like Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. I saw Leia in person for the first time, and she looked just beautiful! John Williams' sweeping scores now play throughout the land, which is far more epic than the very uninspiring soundtrack from before.

Soarin' Across America has some new views

A scene of New York City in Soarin' Across America. (Photo by Meghan Coyle/NerdWallet)

Park: Epcot at Walt Disney World and Disney's California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort

Meghan's take: Soarin', the hang gliding simulator, got a new storyline, taking riders on a tour the U.S. landscapes for America's 250th anniversary. It's OK, but I wouldn't go out of my way to ride it if the wait time was more than 35 minutes.

The previous videos for this ride featured places from around the world in Epcot and locations in California for the version in Disney's California Adventure, so the new version isn't too different.

The new Soarin' Across America covers New York City to Oahu, Hawaii, with gentle breezes and artificial scents pumped in. The Grand Canyon clip was the highlight for me — it was almost as awe-inspiring as visiting the national park in person. But the illusion doesn't last once the red, white, and blue fireworks explode onscreen.

Still, it's a gentle ride that's great to do with grandparents.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad now has smoother tracks

The entrance of the line to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. (Photo by Meghan Coyle/NerdWallet)

Park: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Meghan's take: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has reopened at Magic Kingdom after some modest renovations, and it's still worth hiking across the park for.

Changes include new tracks to make the ride smoother. The railroad cars have also been redesigned to accommodate a lower height requirement of 38 inches.

I ride this one every time I come to Disney World because it feels longer and more substantial than some of the other coasters. The smoother track is also a noticeable improvement.

Whether you've never ridden before or you've ridden a hundred times, the improvements will leave you satisfied and likely coming back for a second ride if there's time on another park day.

A new show and play area features Bluey

Park: Disneyland (stage show and play area) and Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World (play area)

Bluey's Best Day Ever! (Photo by Sally French/NerdWallet)

Sally's take: If you've got little ones, the new Bluey show at Disneyland is a no-brainer. But even if you don't, it's still worth going in for what is likely a guaranteed seat, solid shade and a break from big crowds.

Full disclosure: I'm a childless adult who walked into the Fantasyland Theatre with zero context for what Bluey even is. (For the uninitiated, it's a wildly popular Australian cartoon about a puppy named Bluey, and kids are absolutely feral for it.) But with this Bluey-themed area, you get a stage show featuring musicians and characters from the show, as well as play areas for kids to crawl around. There’s also themed food for sale (including a kid-friendly take on the famous asparagus from the show).

Disney's Animal Kingdom at Disney World also added a Bluey-themed play area called Bluey's Wild World, where kids can meet Bluey and Bingo and play games with them.

There are plenty of ways to save

If these recent updates have you planning a Disney trip, remember to check the sales before paying full price. Disney is offering plenty of ticket deals this summer, including $50 tickets for kids at Disneyland in California and a free dining plan for kids at Walt Disney World in Florida. Authorized ticket resellers such as Undercover Tourist often offer even deeper discounts.

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