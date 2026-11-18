The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

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It’s going to be easier to rack up extra benefits if you’re a frequent Hyatt customer in 2027. World of Hyatt announced new Milestone Rewards, the ability to stack awards (such as Free Night Certificates and Suite Upgrade Awards) on a single stay and a simpler 365-day expiration on all awards.

The news expands on the fresh details revealed Nov. 17, 2026, around World of Hyatt’s partnership with Delta SkyMiles, which was first announced in September.

The additions to the Milestone Rewards are designed to give members more choice and personalization, according to Laurie Blair, senior vice president of global marketing and loyalty at Hyatt.

"We’re shaping the future of World of Hyatt around what our members value most. After a year of listening, one thing is clear: members want more distinctive benefits, more freedom to use their awards and the opportunity to choose awards that matter most to them,” Blair said in an email to NerdWallet.

But top-tier Globalist members will soon have to choose between perks that they previously received automatically. Most notably, Globalists will no longer receive free parking on award nights in 2027. Instead, they can choose a Free Parking Award as a Milestone Reward that they can apply to award or paid stays.

The Delta Air Lines and Hyatt partnership will also mainly benefit frequent flyers and hotel guests. With the exception of the limited-time intro promotion, only Delta or Hyatt members with elite status will earn points in both programs. Hyatt elites will have to purchase premium tickets on Delta — not economy — to earn Hyatt points on the flight.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s changing:

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New Milestone Rewards

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, World of Hyatt will extend Milestone Rewards to guests who have not yet qualified for the first level of elite status. Southwest Airlines did the same in its recent revamp to give loyal customers a thank you before they’ve reached any level of elite status.

World of Hyatt members will reach the first Milestone Reward at just 10 nights or 20,000 Base Points. Previously, it was 20 nights or 35,000 Base Points.

The reward choices at the first milestone are:

A tier-qualifying night credit, which gets you closer to the next level of elite status.

A $25 FIND Experience credit (Hyatt’s platform for local experiences such as cooking classes).

A $30 spa credit good at Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts.

The latter two will likely still require you to pay money out of pocket to use them, as the credit will only cover a portion of your bill. For example, the cheapest spa treatment at Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Cancun, Mexico, will still run you $109 (or $79 after the credit).

The Milestone Rewards start to get good at the higher tiers. Starting at 20 nights, you can select from the existing Milestone Rewards, as well as new items. Some of the new options include:

A Delta Air Lines eCertificate.

A $200 Thompson Hotels Credit.

A $500 Premium Suite Credit.

Delta Sky Club passes.

Delta elite status.

Globalists can choose free parking

Free parking on award nights is going away as a Globalist tier benefit. In 2027, a Free Parking Award will be an option that Globalists can select at the 60, 70, 80 and 90 nights The parking award can be used on either a qualifying award or paid stay for up to seven nights.

Hyatt said in a call with NerdWallet that roughly 70% of Globalists weren’t using the free parking benefit at all.

Globalists who have earned status in 2026 for 2027 will be grandfathered into the automatic free parking on award stays through their tier expiration date in February 2028.

You can finally combine awards on one stay

To use these new awards, the Hyatt booking process is also getting an upgrade. Previously, awards like Suite Upgrade Awards and Free Night Awards couldn’t be redeemed on the same stay. Starting in 2027, members can combine eligible awards on a single reservation, including Suite Upgrade Awards, Guest of Honor Awards and Free Parking Awards.

The new booking system will also make it easier to pay for some nights of a single reservation with awards, points, cash or a combination of points and cash.

Every award earned going forward will also carry a 365-day expiration from the date it’s issued, replacing the patchwork of different validity windows. Previously, Suite Upgrade and Guest of Honor Awards expired at “rest of year plus 14 days,” which was just a tad confusing. Meanwhile, Free Night Awards earned through Milestone Rewards were valid for 180 days from the date of issuance, which was not a lot of time to plan a trip.

You can link your Hyatt and Delta accounts today — and start earning right away

The Milestone Rewards kick in next year, but the other big change around the Delta partnership is available now.

Hyatt elite members can earn World of Hyatt Bonus Points on eligible Delta flights (Delta Comfort, Premium Select, First Class and Delta One). Basic Economy or standard Main Cabin fares will earn nothing from this partnership at all.

Discoverist members earn 1 Bonus Point per $2 spent.

Explorist, Globalist and Lifetime Globalist members earn 1 Bonus Point per $1 spent.

Delta Medallion members (Silver through Diamond) can earn 1 Delta mile per $1 spent at participating Hyatt properties, on top of their regular Hyatt points.

Even if you don’t have elite status with either program, it’s still worth linking accounts to take advantage of the upcoming bonus point promotions:

Those who link their accounts and complete a qualifying Hyatt stay from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, 2026, will earn one bonus Tier-Qualifying Night Credit. A second bonus point offer runs Jan. 4 through Feb. 15, 2027, for members who take their first Delta flight or Hyatt stay after linking their accounts. Members will earn 1,000 Delta SkyMiles after the Hyatt stay or 1,000 Hyatt points after their first flight in a premium cabin on Delta. Hyatt and Delta are also holding a sweepstakes through Nov. 23 — no points or miles required to enter — for a free three-night trip for two at Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico, plus two $1,000 Delta gift cards. Linking your accounts before entering gets you a bonus entry.

If you are interested in dual accrual in 2027, there are some routes to elite status through travel credit cards. Hyatt’s entry-level elite tier comes as a benefit of holding the World of Hyatt Credit Card, but Discoverists earn Hyatt points at half the rate of Explorist and Globalist elites on premium Delta fares.

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