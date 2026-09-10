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Hyatt Is Ditching American Airlines For Delta Partnership

Hyatt and Delta elites will soon be able to earn both Hyatt points and Delta SkyMiles on hotel stays and flights.

Sally French
Meghan Coyle
Published
World of Hyatt announced a new partnership with Delta Air Lines' SkyMiles program, creating a new opportunity for travelers with elite status in either program to earn both World of Hyatt points and Delta SkyMiles on Hyatt hotel stays and Delta flights.
But the new relationship comes with the breakup of another. Hyatt’s previous reciprocal rewards partnership with American Airlines, which began back in 2019, is winding down. Elite members of either program have until Nov. 15, 2026, to link their AAdvantage and World of Hyatt accounts.
American elites will still have the option to choose a Hyatt benefit as part of their Loyalty Point Rewards until Feb. 28, 2027 (the end of their elite-qualifying year). World of Hyatt elites can choose American benefits as a Milestone Reward through Dec. 31, 2026.
Here’s what you need to know about Hyatt’s new partnership with Delta.

Hyatt and Delta’s new partnership

There’s no official launch date yet for the new partnership between Hyatt and Delta, but members can expect for more information to be released in the coming months.
What we do know so far:
  • Eligible World of Hyatt elite members will be able to earn World of Hyatt points on qualifying Delta airfare purchases, in addition to their Delta SkyMiles.
  • Delta SkyMiles Medallion members will be eligible to earn miles for qualifying stays at participating Hyatt properties, in addition to their Hyatt points.
"At launch, eligible elite members will have access to dual earn benefits, and this is just the beginning of what we plan to build together," a Hyatt spokesperson told NerdWallet in an email.
Earning miles and points in two programs simultaneously is a lucrative benefit for elite status members, particularly Delta flyers with elite status who will soon be able to earn the most valuable hotel points with their flights. NerdWallet values Hyatt points at 1.8 cents each.
For hotel elites, Hyatt called dual earning "one of the most requested loyalty benefits." However, the partnership between American Airlines and Hyatt stopped dual earnings in 2024. In recent years, the reciprocal benefits mostly revolved around milestone reward options (such as Hyatt free night certificates or American seat coupons for extra legroom seats) and occasional status match challenges.

What to do now

  • Delta elite status members: Wait for more information about the program. If you were considering earning Delta elite status this year, plot out your end-of-year travel and credit card spending to be able to take advantage of the new partnership in 2027.
  • American AAdvantage elite status members: Link your accounts before Nov. 15, 2026, to choose a Hyatt benefit as your Loyalty Point Reward. You have until Feb. 28, 2027, to earn Loyalty Points to qualify for a Loyalty Point Reward. Consider a Hyatt credit card if you still want to get free night certificates or elite status.
  • Hyatt elite status members: Link your accounts before Nov. 15, 2026, to choose an American Airlines benefit as your Milestone Reward. You have until Dec. 31, 2026, to earn elite-qualifying night or base points. Consider a Delta credit card or an AmEx card if you plan to start redeeming Delta SkyMiles more regularly.
  • American flyers who do not use the World of Hyatt program: Even after the partnership ends, AAdvantage members will still be able to opt to earn 500 AAdvantage miles in lieu of World of Hyatt points on eligible Hyatt stays when they link their accounts.

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