The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

The Best Travel Credit Card Welcome Offers Right Now

JetBlue Airways’ long-awaited domestic first class seats will take to the skies in December 2026, but I got a peek at the new BlueFirst cabin before it launched. There was plenty to love, but there were some downsides as well.

The addition of domestic first class is a major change for the airline, which has introduced a slate of new premium products in recent years like its BlueHouse airport lounges. The entirety of JetBlue’s fleet — except for planes that already have lie-flat Mint business class seats installed — is getting the new domestic BlueFirst recliner seats up front. Up until now, they’ve only had standard and extra-legroom economy seats.

For JetBlue flyers, the new seats will offer an elevated experience that has been missing on most domestic flights. The wider seats are more comfortable and have more legroom than any seat in economy. BlueFirst passengers will also get premium amenities and cold food options.

While I didn’t fly on the plane, JetBlue invited me to tour its first aircraft with the new seats — an Airbus A320 known as “Blue Kid in Town” — before it starts flying Dec. 8, 2026. Here’s what it was like onboard.

JetBlue BlueFirst: The basics

JetBlue’s BlueFirst cabin on the A320 has 12 seats — three rows in a two-by-two configuration. That means each passenger will either be in an aisle or a window seat. (Its non-Mint A321 planes will have an extra row of BlueFirst for a total of 16 seats.)

Compared to the economy cabin, the first class seats are wider, have more legroom and come with extra recline. They also have a three-way adjustable headrest.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

On all flights with BlueFirst, JetBlue crew members will bring a box of amenities around for passengers to choose from. Options include crew socks, earbuds, mouthwash packets and OSEA skincare products, including lip balm, hand cream and pulse point oil.

Domestic first class typically doesn’t offer additional amenities, so this is a nice touch.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

JetBlue said in its Q3 2026 earnings call that the majority of its planes will have BlueFirst installed by the end of 2027, although the rollout won’t be completed until 2028.

You can book BlueFirst by purchasing a ticket or by redeeming points and miles, including with JetBlue’s own TrueBlue points. Mosaic elite members and JetBlue Premier Card holders traveling on eligible fares can get complimentary BlueFirst upgrades if there are seats available at 60 minutes before departure.

» Learn more: Your guide to flying JetBlue BlueFirst

What I liked: Comfortable seat with storage options

As a frequent flyer, I strongly believe the most important thing about a premium product is seat comfort. Even if an airline offered the best catering in the sky, an uncomfortable seat is a deal breaker.

Thankfully, JetBlue nailed it with its new BlueFirst seats. The seats are extremely cozy and have a tufted design, which makes it feel like you’re sitting on a couch. That feeling is enhanced by the light-gray synthetic leather used for the seat, which mimics the look of fabric.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

The airline incorporated “flex foam” from the mattress company Tuft & Needle into the seat, which contours to the customer’s body shape but bounces back after use. (JetBlue worked with Tuft & Needle on its Mint seats as well.) I found the seats to be extremely comfortable.

There were also multiple storage options at the seat, which I appreciated, including under the seatback screen and beneath the armrest. Older first-class seats often don't have much storage, but airlines have rectified that in their newer products.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

I also loved the playful terrazzo-style material JetBlue used for the armrest table. There’s also a drinks tray that pops out from the center console, which uses the same material.

What I didn’t like: No privacy wall between cabins

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

BlueFirst is notably missing a privacy wall that divides it from the economy cabin — a standard feature on other U.S. airlines. In fact, there’s not even a curtain that separates the two cabins. The only feature that creates a semblance of privacy is the extended seatbacks in the last row of BlueFirst, so people sitting behind can’t see through them.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

JetBlue says the absence of a divider is because it is an egalitarian airline, but the lack of separation between the two cabins makes it feel like less of an upgrade. It also means BlueFirst passengers will have to deal with passengers from economy coming up to the front to speak with flight attendants or use the lavatory.

What I liked: Tech upgrades that just make sense

BlueFirst features 13.3-inch seatback screens that are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. There are also USB-A and USB-C ports under the seatback screen, in addition to a standard electrical outlet.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

JetBlue is also debuting a creative use of the seatback screen called Mixologist Mode, which allows you to customize your own cocktail. If you just want a simple beverage, you can also order it via the screen, instead of using the call button.

What I didn’t like: Shrinking the economy cabin

To make room for BlueFirst, JetBlue had to make changes to its economy cabin, including a reduction of pitch (the distance between seats on a plane).

JetBlue has long been recognized as the U.S. airline offering the most legroom for standard economy passengers, which is expected to change with the addition of BlueFirst.

It’s also removing two rows of EvenMore seats, which feature extra legroom and premium perks in economy. Mosaic elites can select these seats at booking or at check-in, depending on their status level, so that means less chances of scoring an EvenMore seat as an elite.

What I liked: Tasty food options

At the preview, JetBlue showcased its food and beverage options for BlueFirst, from upgraded snacks to its bento-inspired meal options.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

I didn’t feel strongly about any of the snack options, although the Sockerbit Swedish sour gummy candies were a big hit. However, the meal boxes, which JetBlue is calling FirstFare, were delicious.

Passengers will have two different breakfast or dinner options, depending on what time and which direction you’re flying. My favorite box was the dinner on eastbound and northbound flights, offering sesame beef noodles with crispy wontons, a Szechuan dip and macarons.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

For breakfast on those flights, one option is a sweet potato and bean breakfast bowl with guacamole and hot sauce, alongside poached pear and a blueberry chia pudding.

Many attendees agreed the highlight of the desserts was the carrot caramel cake offered on westbound and southbound flights for dinner.

(Photo by Benjamin Din/NerdWallet)

If you have dietary restrictions, JetBlue will also offer kosher options, as well as vegan and gluten-free ones.

What didn’t bother me: No hot meals

JetBlue got some criticism when it announced that it wouldn’t offer hot meals for BlueFirst customers. Full-service carriers typically offer warmed nuts before a hot entree alongside a salad and dessert for the meal.

However, this didn’t bother me at all. I often find airline meals extremely heavy, especially when you’re essentially just sitting in a chair for several hours without doing anything. The cold meal options were light and refreshing, which I appreciated.

While I didn’t experience the food on a real flight, I would imagine serving cold dishes eliminates the awful smell that permeates the cabin whenever flight attendants begin warming up the meals. If so, it’s a win in my book.

JetBlue BlueFirst: Is it worth booking?

I posted about the new BlueFirst seats on social media, and the responses have been pretty varied. Some people are fans of the new seat, while others have pointed out the missing privacy wall and the smaller economy cabin. (A lot of people weren’t fans of the missing divider!)

Ultimately, BlueFirst is worth it for people who want that extra space at their seat, from more legroom to greater recline. However, I probably wouldn’t splurge for BlueFirst on shorter routes that don’t come with a meal.

JetBlue now offers base, standard and flex fares, including for BlueFirst tickets. If you select the cheapest base option, you will get only one free checked bag, and you'll need to pay a fee for any changes and cancellations. You'll also earn fewer TrueBlue points per $1 spent, and you won't be able to select a seat for free until 24 hours before departure.

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