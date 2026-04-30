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Marriott Award Prices Remain Stable After Top-Off Increase
Marriott's recent policy change allowed members to top-off their free nights with more points than before.
Benjamin Din is a lead travel writer at NerdWallet. He previously was a technology reporter at Politico, where he authored a daily newsletter covering tech and telecom policy.
Benjamin loves to travel — both for work and for fun. He’s reported from three continents and visited more than 45 countries. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle and The (Johannesburg) Star, as well as covered two Olympics with NBC Sports.
His goal is to visit a new country and a new state each year.
Claire Tsosie is a managing editor for the Travel Rewards team at NerdWallet. She started her career on the credit cards team as a writer, then worked as an editor on New Markets. Her work has been featured by Forbes, USA Today and The Associated Press.
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Good news for Marriott Bonvoy loyalists: Award pricing has not meaningfully increased since the loyalty program increased the amount of points allowed to top off free night awards.
According to April 2026 data from Gondola, an award travel booking tool, pricing has remained relatively stable since the change on March 12, 2026. The data looked at award pricing for more than 9,000 Marriott properties and compared it with data gathered in February 2026 and March 2026.
Following the policy update, Marriott Bonvoy members can now top off their free night awards with up to 25,000 additional points — up from 15,000 previously. Marriott free night awards are valued at up to a specific number of points, and contributing more of your own points can help you book properties that would otherwise not be eligible.
When taken at face value, increasing the top-off limit to 25,000 points is a consumer-friendly change. NerdWallet found that this put an additional 733 properties in reach when using a certificate at the time of the change.
However, Marriott uses dynamic award pricing, meaning award rates can change and do not follow a fixed chart, unlike what you’d find with World of Hyatt. The loyalty program could easily make properties 10,000 points more expensive across the board, thus negating the raised top-off limit.
NerdWallet analyzed data from Gondola to find out how award stay pricing changes may have impacted the ability to use free night awards following the change.
What the Gondola data shows
While Gondola’s data did find some properties had increased in points price, it wasn’t a systematic shift and other properties became cheaper in the same time frame. When you look at the Marriott portfolio as a whole, the number of properties that did increase represent a very small percentage of what’s available.
For example, the Gondola analysis found that from February to April 2026, 60 properties that were previously bookable with a 35,000-point certificate and a 25,000-point top-off were no longer eligible. However, 24 properties that were above the limit became bookable. While that was an overall decrease of 36 properties, it represented a small blip when compared to the 9,020 properties examined — a 0.04% decline.
Similarly, for 50,000-point certificates, 35 properties moved out of reach, while 11 became available (0.03% decrease relative to the overall portfolio). Looking at 85,000-point certificates, 18 became too expensive to book using the award, while three moved below the booking threshold (0.02% decrease).
Notably, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which is part of Marriott’s MGM Collection, saw an award pricing increase that largely put it out of reach when using a 50,000-point award. Other properties that moved higher included Jamaica’s Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, and the Sheraton Mountain Vista Villas in Avon / Vail Valley, Colorado.
Those holding an 85,000-point award were no longer able to book The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, which increased in price to be above the points cap.
Keep in mind that rates are dynamic, so these properties’ rates could also decrease and become bookable again using an award.
How to earn free night awards
Members can earn free night certificates in a variety of ways. For example, a perk of holding the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card is an annual free night award worth up to 35,000 points.
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
NerdWallet's ratings are determined by our editorial team. The scoring formula takes into account the type of card being reviewed (such as cash back, travel or balance transfer) and the card's rates, fees, rewards and other features.
Many people were concerned that Marriott would simply raise prices to match the increase in the top-off maximum. However, the data tells another story.
While some properties have gone up in price, it hasn’t been a widespread phenomenon across the Marriott portfolio. In fact, many have even become cheaper since Marriott announced the change, making it possible to book them with a free night award when it wasn’t before.
That gives Marriott Bonvoy members more choice on where and how to use their free nights, which is always a good thing.
Top photo courtesy of Marriott.
To view rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card, see this page.
To view rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card, see this page.