Chime Card Hikes Rewards up to 5% Back, but With Conditions
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Financial technology company Chime is once again changing the rewards rate on its Secured Chime Visa® Credit Card.
In 2025, the company announced that the Secured Chime Visa® Credit Card would earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on quarterly rotating categories for members who set up direct deposit into a Chime Checking Account.
Now, the card can earn up to 5% cash back — with some major caveats.
Chime cardholders will now earn rewards based on their Chime membership tier, which is determined by the amount that they direct-deposit into their Chime Checking Account. There are three levels: Chime, Chime Plus and Chime Prime. Here’s how rewards break down by tier:
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Chime
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Chime Plus
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Chime Prime
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Monthly direct deposit requirement
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Any amount.
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One eligible direct deposit of at least $200, or a total of $400 or more in qualifying direct deposits monthly.
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At least $3,000 in qualifying direct deposits monthly.
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Rewards rate
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None.
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2% cash back in a spending category of your choice (from a list of six), up to a maximum of $30 per month. (After that, no rewards until the following month.)
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5% cash back in a spending category of your choice (from a list of six), up to a maximum of $75 per month. (After that, no rewards until the following month.)
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Savings rate in Chime savings account
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0.75%.
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3%.
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3.75%.
It’s worth emphasizing the rewards caps. If you’re a Chime Plus member, you can’t earn more than $30 cash back per month. For Chime Prime members, monthly cash back is capped at $75. After hitting either of those limits, you don’t earn rewards the rest of the month.
Also note that Chime cardholders only earn 2% or 5% back in a single category from a list of six:
- Grocery stores.
- Gas.
- Restaurants.
- Taxi and ridesharing.
- Travel, including flights, hotels, car rentals, booking platforms and more.
- Monthly bills, including cell phone service, internet, cable and household utilities, among others. (Medical bills and insurance bills don't qualify.)
Rewards selections must be made within the Chime app. If you don’t choose one, you won’t earn rewards. Categories may be changed on the first of every month, but if you don't, the previous month's selection carries over.
See more from Chime®
Chime says the following:
- The secured Chime Visa® Credit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted. Please see the back of your card for its issuing bank.
- Based on a representative study conducted by Experian® in Sept 2025, the top 10% of members who made their first purchase with Credit Builder, an earlier version of Secured Chime Visa® Credit Card, between April and August 2024, observed a FICO® Score 8 increase of 71 points after approximately 8 months. Average increase of 28 points across all participants in the study. Credit score improvement not guaranteed. Paying on time may increase your score, while late payment may decrease your score. Other credit activity can impact your score. Credit score is one of many factors creditors may consider in evaluating credit applications.
- On-time payment history may have a positive impact on your credit score. Late payment may negatively impact your credit score. Results may vary. Chime will report your activities to Transunion®, Experian®, and Equifax®. Impact on your credit may vary, as Credit scores are independently determined by credit bureaus based on a number of factors including the financial decisions you make with other financial services organizations.
- Money added to the Secured Chime Visa® Credit Card will be held in a secured deposit account as collateral for your Secured Chime Visa® Credit Card, and you can spend up to this amount. You can use money deposited in your Secured Deposit Account to pay off your charges at the end of every month.
- Out-of-network ATM withdrawal and over the counter advance fees may apply.
- SpotMe® on Credit is an optional, no interest / no fee overdraft line of credit tied to the Secured Deposit Account available to qualifying members with an active Chime Card Account. To qualify for the SpotMe on Chime Card service, you must receive $200 or more in qualifying direct deposits to your Chime® Checking Account each month and have activated your physical secured Chime Visa® Credit Card or Chime Visa® Debit Card. Qualifying members will be allowed to overdraw their Secured Deposit Account up to $20, but may later be eligible for a higher limit of up to $200 or more based on Chime account history, direct deposit frequency and amount, spending activity and other risk-based factors. The SpotMe on Chime Card Limit will be displayed within the Chime mobile app and is subject to change at any time, at Chime’s or its banking partners’ discretion. Although Chime does not charge any overdraft fees for SpotMe on Chime Card, there may be out-of-network or third-party fees associated with ATM transactions and fees associated with OTC cash withdrawals. SpotMe on Chime Card won’t cover non-card transactions. SpotMe on Chime Card Terms and Conditions.
- With a qualifying direct deposit, earn 2% cash back on eligible secured Chime Visa® Credit Card Purchases.
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