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Quiz: What’s Your Money Mood Right Now?

You can't make up the news, but you CAN make up a quiz based on news stories.

Pamela de la Fuente
Rick VanderKnyff
Published
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Bro.
Gas prices are up again. Grocery bills are looking like a car payment.
But Google Trends tells us 2026 is the year of whimsy. So here we are. Just trying to add a little joy in your financial life.
We put together a short quiz for you (with a little help from AI) based on some of our stories. Treat yourself to a cup of coffee — or something stronger, we're not judging — and find your financial vibe.

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