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National Coffee Day: Where to Find Free Coffee and Deals on Sept. 29

Retailers include Dunkin', Caribou Coffee, DoorDash — and even Whataburger.

Amanda Barroso
Courtney Neidel
Updated
If you’re anything like me, you’ll never pass up a free coffee.
National Coffee Day lands on Sept. 29, and this year's freebies span breakfast spots, coffee chains and even a burger joint. Here's where to get your cup — no purchase necessary at some, a small one required at others.
  • Caribou Coffee: Get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of another beverage at participating stores nationwide.  
  • DoorDash: The delivery company is offering a few deals to celebrate. Make a $15 purchase and get a free medium hot or iced coffee from Dunkin’ on Sept. 29. If you have a Scooter's Coffee near you, buy one medium Carmelicious drink on DoorDash and get one free from Sept. 27-29.  
  • Dunkin’: Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the Dunkin’ app. 
  • Klatch Coffee: Get a free Competition Cappuccino (also known as a “Comp Capp”) if you use the promo code provided in the Klatch mobile app on Sept. 29. Limit one per guest. 
  • Paris Baguette: Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. 
  • Peet’s Coffee: Get a medium drip coffee for only 25 cents. 
  • Whataburger: You might know them for their burgers, but they’ll be giving out a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary to celebrate the day. 

If you’d rather brew your own cup at home, there’s a deal for you:

  • Keurig: The brand of at-home coffee makers is running a sale through Sept. 29. Shoppers can get discounts on brewers, accessories and K-Cup pods when they shop at keurig.com. Boxes containing 20 or 24 pods will cost $12 (regularly $19-$22), and the K-Duo in moonlight gray is on sale for $139.99 (originally $219.99). 

Not a deal, but a special release:

  • Krispy Kreme: Try an all-new glazed coffee-flavored doughnut starting Sept. 26. 
  • Starbucks: They’re introducing some new flavors, including the Aerocano, a take on the iced Americano, and three mini pies.

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