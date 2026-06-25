It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem, It’s Me: Your Wedding Budget

Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will finally tie the knot sometime this summer — perhaps as soon as the July 4 holiday weekend. While details aren’t public, one thing seems safe to assume: Their wedding budget will probably look very different from yours.

What does a wedding actually cost these days? According to The Knot, the average U.S. wedding cost $34,200 in 2025 — and three factors account for a majority of that bill.

⛪ Location: Let’s take Taylor and Travis: some predict that they will hold their reception at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the average wedding cost is $88,000. Other big cities, like Los Angeles ($45,000) and Chicago ($54,000), are also pricey. Couples looking to get more for their money head outside city limits. Planning a wedding in Idaho or Utah? You’ll be paying an average of $18,000.

👫 Guest list: Trimming your list to include only your nearest and dearest is one way to stay on budget. Weddings with 50 guests or fewer cost less than half as much or more as weddings with 100 or more attendees. Skipping “plus-one” invitations can also help keep your list tight. And you’d be in good company — Taylor and Travis are reportedly limiting plus-ones for their wedding.

🍰 Vendors: Couples hire an average of 13 wedding vendors, according to The Knot. While the venue, food, photography, flowers and music personalize a wedding to reflect the couple’s personality, they aren’t cheap. And their pricing often reflects the economic moment. This summer, that’s Couples hire an average of 13 wedding vendors, according to The Knot. While the venue, food, photography, flowers and music personalize a wedding to reflect the couple’s personality, they aren’t cheap. And their pricing often reflects the economic moment. This summer, that’s rising costs across the board. As businesses face higher costs for food, labor and transportation, couples may find themselves having to make tough trade-offs to stay on budget.

Here’s the thing: Taylor and Travis may never have to decide between an open bar or live band, but the rest of us do. If you’re planning a wedding, focus on the parts that matter most to you and let the rest go. The goal isn’t to throw a celebrity wedding — it’s to start your marriage in a meaningful way that doesn’t come at the expense of your financial future.

» Planning a wedding? how much your big day could cost Calculate how much your big day could cost

Meet MoneyNerd, your weekly news decoder So much news. So little time. NerdWallet's new weekly newsletter makes sense of the headlines that affect your wallet.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty News Images

Add as a preferred source on Google