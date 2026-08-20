Feeling Secure vs. Being Secure: 3 Gut Checks for Your Finances

Three-quarters of Americans (75%) feel in control of their day-to-day finances, according to NerdWallet’s August Financial Resilience Index , indicating that many feel an overall sense of financial security. But the index also finds that a third of Americans (33%) couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, and around the same percentage (36%) say they’ll have to rely on credit for at least some of their expenses this month.

Is financial security measurable, or simply in the eye of the beholder? While there’s something to be said for feeling good about your money, if that just means that you’re able to pay your bills on time in a normal month, your actual financial security may be lacking. These three gut checks can reveal whether your good vibes are backed up by your bank account balance.

Could you cover an unexpected $1,000 expense?

This question is part of NerdWallet’s Financial Resilience Index for a reason — many Americans simply don’t have a cash buffer to get them through financial hiccups, which could lead them to take on high-interest debt.

To add a layer of security to your financial plan, consider whether $1,000 is a sufficient backstop for your situation. Start by reviewing your various insurance deductibles . While many potential emergency costs could be covered by some type of insurance, you’ll generally have to first pay a deductible. That's the amount you’re responsible for before your insurance company pays. You likely have deductibles for homeowners or renters, auto and health insurance. The highest deductible you have should equal the minimum amount of cash to keep on hand.

Some unexpected expenses are more predictable than others. For example, if you know your water heater is on its last legs, the cost to replace it — up to a few thousand dollars — should be added to your emergency savings target amount.

Gut check: If you had to do so this month, could you cover any of your deductibles or an unexpected repair?

If not: Build a small cash buffer to cover your highest deductible and/or the cost of your next likely home or auto repair. Long-term, experts recommend having an Build a small cash buffer to cover your highest deductible and/or the cost of your next likely home or auto repair. Long-term, experts recommend having an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses to cover all manner of unexpected financial needs. But starting small, with $1,000 or more, can add security that many Americans don’t currently have.

Are you using credit or relying on it?

Using a credit card for daily expenses can provide extra security in case of fraud, as well as potentially lucrative cash or travel rewards. However, if you can’t comfortably afford to pay your balance in full each month, your feelings of financial security may be balancing atop a house of (credit) cards.

With the exception of a true emergency, being reliant on credit products isn’t the same thing as being secure. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many were blindsided by slashed credit limits as the unemployment rate climbed. Credit can be a useful tool, but it shouldn’t be a crutch propping up false security.

Gut check: Consider what would happen if you didn’t have access to credit — including cards, Consider what would happen if you didn’t have access to credit — including cards, buy now, pay later services , payday loans, etc. — for a month. Could you still cover all of your expenses?

If not: Trim expenses. What costs can you slash so you can make it through a month or more without using debt products? You might only need to cut back temporarily to give yourself more stability.

How long could you cover essentials without a paycheck?

The inability to pay for essentials if you miss a paycheck or two is an indication of a lack of financial stability. According to the Financial Resilience Index, 64% of Americans believe the U.S. will enter a recession in the next 12 months. And recessions often are accompanied by a rise in unemployment.

According to July 2026 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics , the average duration a person is unemployed is 24 weeks, or nearly six months.

Add up how much you would need to pay for minimum-required essentials — housing, utilities, food, insurance and debt payments. Then, consider potential severance benefits offered by your company and whether or not you’d qualify for unemployment benefits from your state.

Gut check: Between those potential payouts and your current savings balance, could you cover your necessities for up to six months?

If not: Know what you’re entitled to in the event of a layoff. Many don’t know that contractors generally don’t qualify for unemployment benefits from their state. Look into the rules where you are, before you’re facing a job loss, to see how much more you need to Know what you’re entitled to in the event of a layoff. Many don’t know that contractors generally don’t qualify for unemployment benefits from their state. Look into the rules where you are, before you’re facing a job loss, to see how much more you need to save up to withstand one. Saving enough to cover lost income could take a long time, but you’re putting yourself in a more secure position with each dollar you save.

So back to the question: Is financial security in the eye of the beholder? To an extent. While security can mean different things to different people, some indicators of financial stability are clear cut: having enough savings to cover unexpected expenses or a loss of income, and not relying on credit to cover cash shortages.

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