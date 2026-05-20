Consumer Financial Resilience Index

Financial Security
74%: Americans who feel in control of their day-to-day finances.
- Just 57% of those with annual household incomes less than $50k feel this way, compared with 71% in the $50k-$74.9k range, 68% of those with household incomes of $75k-$99.9k and 83% of those with household incomes of $100k or more.
- Baby boomers (84%) and millennials (74%) are more likely to feel this sense of control than Gen Xers (68%) and Gen Zers (63%)
76%: Americans who are confident in their ability to pay all of their bills on time this month.
- Baby boomers are most likely to feel confident in their ability to pay all of their bills on time this month — 89% versus 71% of Gen Xers, 76% of millennials and 65% of Gen Zers.
Financial Strength
37%: Americans who will have to rely on credit to manage at least some of their expenses this month.
- Higher income doesn’t seem to lessen this incidence. Across incomes, roughly equal shares will have to rely on credit (e.g., credit cards, BNPL, loans) to manage some or all of their expenses this month (41% if those with household incomes of less than $50k, 37% in the $50k-$74.9k range, and 35% each with household incomes of $75k-$99.9k and $100k or more).
- Parents of children under age 18 are more likely to have to rely on credit to manage at least some of their expenses this month — 47% versus 32% of people without children under 18.
63%: Americans with enough cash on hand to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, should one arise this month.
- The difference across income groups is dramatic: 78% of those with household incomes of $100k or more have enough cash on hand to cover such an expense, compared to 61% with incomes in the $75k-$99.9k range, 58% of those in the $50k-$74.9k range, and 36% of those with household incomes less than $50k.
Economic Outlook
66%: Americans who believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months.
- Middle earners (those with household incomes from $50k to $74.9k) are most likely to believe the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months: 75% versus 67% of those with household incomes less than $50k, 61% of those in the $75k-$99.9k range, and 64% of those with household incomes of $100k or more.