Parents, Check In With Your Debt Before Summer Spending Ramps Up

For parents, the start of summer can be an especially expensive time of year between family travel, camps and keeping the kids entertained. And while some may feel pressure to overspend to make the summer fun happen, this could instead be the season where you make a plan to become debt free.

According to NerdWallet’s June Financial Resilience Index , parents of children under 18 are more likely than those without minor kids to say they’ll likely have to rely on credit to manage at least some of their expenses this month — 45% vs. 31%. This monthly index measures consumers’ financial security and strength, as well as their economic outlook over time — components that demonstrate their ability to withstand economic turmoil.

“Having more people in your household generally makes life more expensive — it requires more of just about everything. Juggling these greater monthly expenses along with long-term financial goals and trying to have a good time while doing it can leave some parents without the insulation they’d otherwise have. And financial resilience is all about insulating your household from possible financial volatility.” – Elizabeth Renter, NerdWallet Senior Economist

Parenthood is expensive enough without adding interest to the costs of raising kids. Consider taking the following steps to limit excess debt this month.

1. Assess your current debt load

Reliance on credit can stem from an unmanageable existing debt load. In some cases, this simply can’t be helped — for instance, some parents may use credit to pay for their family’s necessities. But whether your debt came from necessities, non-essentials or a combination of the two, figure out where you’re starting from.

List your current debt balances, interest rates and due dates. Add them up to get your existing debt load. Handling your debt requires facing it head-on.

2. Avoid new debt, if you can

Budgets are tight for many people and some may need to lean on debt this month to keep their family fed, sheltered and otherwise cared for. But if you’re adding to a card balance for a summer vacation or other non-necessities, instead consider delaying the expense or looking for a lower-cost alternative.

There’s a popular saying that you only have 18 summers with your kids, with the implication being that you need to make them count (and apparently, that your grown children won’t hang out with you during the warm months). Some may interpret this as needing to take their children on lavish vacations, sign them up for the coolest summer camps and otherwise blow their budget in the name of providing a wonderful childhood. But if you only have 18 summers, maybe it’s worth using one or two of them to set yourself and your family up for financial success and less ongoing money stress.

If you can avoid adding to your debt balance this summer, do it. You can still have an amazing summer with your kids. Just not at the expense of your financial wellbeing.

3. Make a plan to start paying off debt

Financial resilience means being able to handle economic and financial shocks without substantial hardship. Paying off debt can be a big part of this, freeing up cash flow and lowering monthly financial obligations in an emergency.

Two popular debt payoff methods are the debt snowball — or paying balances smallest to largest — and the debt avalanche , which prioritizes the highest interest rate first. Either is fine, as long as you stick to it. Choose one debt to start with and aim to put more than the minimum toward it each month. The more you can allocate to debt payoff, the more time and interest saved.

And keep a small summer fun line item in your budget; you can pay down debt and still have a good time with your family affordably.

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