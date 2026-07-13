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WATCH: 21st Century ROAD to Housing Bill Becomes Law. Will It Lower Home Prices?

A massive bipartisan housing bill just became law, but it probably won't lower home prices quickly.

Kate Wood
Jeanette Margle
Published

👀 WATCH: Will the ROAD to Housing Act Help Home Affordability?

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🏡📜 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: What you need to know

At 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law. NerdWallet Lending Expert Kate Wood breaks down the details in the video above.
  • Shift in Strategy: With this law, the government is moving away from demand-focused solutions like tax credits and vouchers for buyers, and toward supply-side solutions that will help incentivize affordable housing.
  • Focus on Development: The legislation aims to facilitate home building and affordable housing development by modernizing outdated programs, reducing red tape, and maximizing the efficiency of existing funds.
  • Local Implementation: Because zoning and land-use decisions are primarily local, the law utilizes incentives — "carrots" rather than "sticks" — to encourage communities to prioritize affordable housing.
  • Impact on Prices: Home prices won't drop immediately. While communities with existing builder-friendly zoning may see faster results, meaningful changes will likely take years.
Despite the long timeline, housing advocates still consider this one of the most significant housing reform efforts in decades.
This summary was created with the assistance of AI. It has been reviewed by our editorial team for accuracy and quality.
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