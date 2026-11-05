IRS Announces 2027 Income Tax Brackets, Updated Standard Deduction

Each year, the IRS updates common tax provisions, such as income tax brackets and the standard deduction, to ensure the tax code is keeping pace with the rising cost of living.
These tweaks — formally known as inflation adjustments — help prevent “bracket creep,” where taxpayers who received a cost-of-living raise can pay more in taxes even though their purchasing power remains unchanged.
Inflation adjustments for the 2027 tax year were set at 3.2% — larger than the previous two years as inflation heated up. This could mean lower tax bills for some people when they file in 2028.
on TaxRise's website
on Alleviate Tax's website
Federal tax brackets and tax rates
In the U.S., there are seven marginal rates — 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% — which will remain unchanged for 2027.
Contrary to a popular myth, it’s uncommon for people to pay a single flat federal tax rate on their taxable income. Instead, portions of a person’s income can be taxed at different rates depending on which tax brackets they fall into. For example, some of a person’s income could be taxed at 10%, another chunk at 12%, and so on.
For 2027, the IRS is adjusting those tax brackets — the windows of income that dictate where a tax rate ends and begins — for each filing status. The adjustments mean that some people may be able to keep some of their income in lower tax brackets, and those who received a cost-of-living raise may avoid getting a portion of their income pushed into a higher bracket.
Married filers, for example, can make up to $104,050 to remain with a top tax rate of 12%, compared with $100,800 in 2026. This increase could allow some couples to shelter an additional $3,250 from a higher tax rate in 2027.
2026 vs. 2027 tax brackets: Married filing jointly
Tax rate
2026
2027
10%
$0 to $24,800
$0 to $25,600
12%
$24,801 to $100,800
$25,601 to $104,050
22%
$100,801 to $211,400
$104,051 to $218,250
24%
$211,401 to $403,550
$218,251 to $416,650
32%
$403,551 to $512,450
$416,651 to $529,100
35%
$512,451 to $768,700
$529,101 to $793,650
37%
$768,701 or more
$793,651 or more
2026 vs. 2027 tax brackets: Single filers
Tax rate
2026
2027
10%
$0 to $12,400
$0 to $12,800
12%
$12,401 to $50,400
$12,801 to $52,025
22%
$50,401 to $105,700
$52,026 to $109,125
24%
$105,701 to $201,775
$109,126 to $208,325
32%
$201,776 to $256,225
$208,326 to $264,550
35%
$256,226 to $640,600
$264,551 to $661,375
37%
$640,601 or more
$661,376 or more
2026 vs. 2027 tax brackets: Heads of household
Tax rate
2026
2027
10%
$0 to $17,700
$0 to $18,250
12%
$17,701 to $67,450
$18,251 to $69,650
22%
$67,451 to $105,700
$69,651 to $109,100
24%
$105,701 to $201,750
$109,101 to $208,300
32%
$201,751 to $256,200
$208,301 to $264,550
35%
$256,201 to $640,600
$264,551 to $661,350
37%
$640,601 or more
$661,351 or more
2026 vs. 2027 tax brackets: Married filing separately
Tax rate
2026
2027
10%
$0 to $12,400
$0 to $12,800
12%
$12,401 to $50,400
$12,801 to $52,025
22%
$50,401 to $105,700
$52,026 to $109,125
24%
$105,701 to $201,775
$109,126 to $208,325
32%
$201,776 to $256,225
$208,326 to $264,550
35%
$256,226 to $384,350
$264,551 to $396,825
37%
$384,351 or more
$396,826 or more
Standard deduction
The IRS lets most filers lower their taxable income by taking the standard deduction or itemizing their returns. The standard deduction, a flat amount based on filing status and age, is popular, as it requires less work to claim and is often more beneficial for those who might not have deductible expenses.
For 2027, the standard deduction will be $16,600 for single filers and those married filing separately, a $500 increase from 2026. Joint filers will be eligible to take $33,200 and heads of household can take $24,925, a $1,000 and $775 increase over 2026, respectively.
Filing status
2026
2027
Married filing jointly
$32,200
$33,200
Single
$16,100
$16,600
Head of household
$24,150
$24,925
Married filing separately
$16,100
$16,600
» Need help deciding whether to itemize or take the standard deduction? Learn about the differences
on TaxRise's website
on Alleviate Tax's website
What else will change for taxes in 2027?
Also included in the IRS' 32-page inflation release are various updates to several tax provisions beyond the federal tax brackets. Plus, a brand-new tax credit will go into effect in 2027.
HSAs and FSAs
Starting in 2027, taxpayers who contribute to a health flexible spending account (FSA) can contribute up to $3,500 and, if their plan permits, carry over up to $700 into the next tax year.
For those with health savings accounts, the 2027 limit for contributions will rise to $4,500 for self-only coverage and $9,000 for family coverage.
Gift tax exclusion
The annual exclusion for gifts, which limits how much taxpayers can give an individual without filing a gift tax return on certain gifts, will be $20,000 per person in 2027, an increase of $1,000 compared with 2026.
Estate tax exclusion
The lifetime estate tax exclusion establishes a threshold for the taxation of estates upon a person's death. In 2027, estates valued at or below $15.48 million will not be subject to estate tax, up from $15 million in 2026.
Education Freedom Tax Credit
The Education Freedom Tax Credit will launch on Jan. 1. According to the IRS, it aims to support private contributions for K-12 scholarships. Taxpayers who donate to a "scholarship granting organization" in one of the 30 participating states can receive a nonrefundable tax credit of up to $1,700 ($3,400 for couples filing jointly).