Hyatt-Air Canada Partnership Adds Redemptions, Status Challenges

World of Hyatt and Air Canada's Aeroplan program are teaming up to offer reciprocal benefits, new redemption options and the ability to convert points between the two programs.

Anyone with access to both loyalty programs can now link their accounts to access these new options, but the partnership is most valuable for members with elite status in either program and Air Canada Aeroplan cardholders with cards issued in Canada. For most general members of either loyalty program, the new ability to book free Hyatt hotel nights with Aeroplan points or get a flight reward certificate with Hyatt points isn’t an optimal way to spend your points.

For points and miles enthusiasts, these airline and hotel partnerships can be a key way to earn elite status with several programs. In fact, Hyatt already offers a similar reciprocal rewards partnership with American Airlines . Later in 2026, Hyatt members with Explorist and Globalist elite status will be able to participate in status challenges to earn Aeroplan elite status more quickly.

How to link your Hyatt and Aeroplan accounts

To access most of the Hyatt and Air Canada partnership benefits, you’ll need to link your Hyatt and Air Canada accounts . You can have both an American Airlines and an Air Canada account linked to your World of Hyatt membership.

When Hyatt members with elite status link their Aeroplan account, they will receive a $20 CAD Air Canada flight credit annually.

Here is a closer look at some of the other benefits of the new Air Canada and World of Hyatt rewards.

Convert points between Hyatt and Aeroplan

This partnership lets Hyatt members convert World of Hyatt points to Aeroplan points at a 2:1 ratio, with a minimum of 5,000 points. That means 10,000 Hyatt points would become 5,000 Aeroplan points. These conversions can only be made in 1,000-point increments.

Aeroplan members can also convert their points to Hyatt, but they must have elite status to do so. The conversion rate of Aeroplan points to World of Hyatt Bonus Points is also 2:1, with a minimum of 500 Aeroplan points at a time. The maximum is up to 100,000 Aeroplan points per day or 250,000 Aeroplan points per week.

1.1 cents for economy flights and 1.8 cents for award stays, so trading 10,000 Hyatt points for 5,000 Aeroplan points might amount to trading $180 of value for $55. Still, it is an option if you have no plans to use your Hyatt or Aeroplan points otherwise. These 2:1 ratios generally mean you would lose some value by converting. NerdWallet values Aeroplan points atfor economy flights and World of Hyatt points atfor award stays, so trading 10,000 Hyatt points for 5,000 Aeroplan points might amount to trading $180 of value for $55. Still, it is an option if you have no plans to use your Hyatt or Aeroplan points otherwise.

Book free nights with Aeroplan points

Air Canada Aeroplan members can now redeem Aeroplan points for either Category 1-4 or Category 1-7 Free Night Awards. Free Night Awards start at 25,000 Aeroplan points. This option might cost fewer Aeroplan points than converting at the 2:1 ratio, but it’s still probably more expensive than redeeming Hyatt points directly.

According to World of Hyatt’s new five-tier award chart, the “Standard” tier of pricing for a Category 4 hotel would cost only 20,000 World of Hyatt points, compared to the minimum 25,000 Aeroplan points you would need to redeem for a Free Night Award.

Get a flight credit or redeem Hyatt points for a flight reward

All Hyatt members can now redeem 50,000 World of Hyatt points for a 30,000-point Aeroplan flight reward certificate, which can be applied to award flights on Air Canada or its airline partners. That means you’ll get 5,000 more points than if you converted from Hyatt to Aeroplan.

Since NerdWallet values World of Hyatt points at 1.8 cents each, you’d need to book a $900 flight with that 30,000-point Aeroplan flight reward certificate to break even on the exchange. It’s possible the math might work out with a very expensive business or first class flight, but you’ll likely have to supplement with your own stash of Aeroplan points.

Earn bonus points on Hyatt hotel stays

Aeroplan Members can now earn on eligible stays at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts. Members of both programs can elect to earn 500 Aeroplan points per stay, instead of earning World of Hyatt points, which might be a useful option for some.

Aeroplan credit cardholders with cards issued in Canada can earn bonus points on each eligible Canadian dollar spent at participating Hyatt properties:

Aeroplan Premium Credit Card: 2 World of Hyatt Bonus Points + 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD.

Aeroplan Premium Business Credit Cardholders: 2 World of Hyatt Bonus Points + 2.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD.

Aeroplan Core Business Cardholders: 1 World of Hyatt Bonus Point + 2 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD.

Aeroplan Core Cardholders: 1 World of Hyatt Bonus Point + 1.5 Aeroplan points per eligible $1 CAD.

Earn Hyatt status with a 90-day challenge

Starting July 15, 2026, Aeroplan Elite Status Members and eligible premium credit cardholders can participate in a 90-day challenge to earn Hyatt elite status.

Discoverist status: 4 nights, instead of 10.

Explorist status: 10 nights, instead of 30.

Globalist status: 20 nights, instead of 60.

This challenge is an excellent opportunity for Aeroplan elite status members with several trips coming up in the next 90 days to earn Hyatt elite status. Globalist is often considered the best top-tier hotel status among the major hotel loyalty programs because of perks like complimentary breakfast for up to four people and suite upgrades.

Complimentary elite status for Aeroplan Premium Credit Cardholders

Cardholders with the Canadian Aeroplan Premium Credit Card also receive automatic Hyatt benefits, including:

The midtier Discoverist status.

Five Tier-Qualifying Night credits each calendar year to get a head start on reaching higher levels of elite status.

Two attempts per year to earn Hyatt status through the 90-day status challenge.

The ability to earn points in both programs on eligible Hyatt stays.

A shake-up in airline and hotel partnerships

Until this week, the airlines and hotel loyalty programs that offered reciprocal benefits and status matching were largely divided by alliance.

World of Hyatt, for example, is tied to the Oneworld airline alliance through its American Airlines partnership. Two airlines in the Star Alliance , Air Canada and United Airlines, also have existing partnerships with Marriott Bonvoy

But Japan Airlines , which is part of Oneworld, just announced a new reciprocal benefits agreement with Marriott. And now Hyatt is offering similar benefits with Air Canada in the Star Alliance.

These types of partnerships give frequent travelers more ways to qualify for elite status in multiple programs and alliances.

Explore more on Travel

Add as a preferred source on Google